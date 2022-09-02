Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Camas family become unexpected saviors in alleged kidnapping
Hikers and sightseers flood the Columbia River Gorge on Labor Day. Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget...
Guns, drugs, cash seized in NE Portland arrest
Guns, drugs and cash were seized during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland, PPB tweeted.
clayconews.com
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
‘Happened so fast’: Portland family loses house to fire
Natasja Gonzales said she and her boyfriend planned to celebrate his promotion with a hot dog and hamburger backyard cookout. But the grill fire got out of control and set the house on fire.
Surveillance captures 53 rapid fire shots in Portland
Dramatic video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows at least 3 people running in a residential neighborhood before and after more than 50 shots were fired in rapid succession in Southeast Portland.
Woman jumps from car to escape kidnapper; man arrested
In the wee hours of Saturday morning, a family in Camas woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
'He was knocked unconscious': Portland man assaulted during illegal street takeover on NE Sandy Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last weekend Portlanders reported several street takeovers by racers and drifters. Some of those turned dangerous and even deadly. KGW News obtained videos of large-scale illegal street racings events Sunday night across the city: at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, on Marine Drive near I-5 and at the Lloyd Center.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
Police: Man found dead in SE Portland home after shooting
A man was shot inside a home Sunday morning and police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
2 hurt in serious crash in Powellhurst neighborhood
A serious crash in the Powellhurst neighborhood reportedly sent two to the hospital Sunday morning.
Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
Pilot, passengers identified in floatplane crash in Puget Sound
The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday morning released the identities of the 10 people aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
DPS: Driver of 18-wheeler causes deadly wrong way crash on I-40
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler is accused of causing a deadly, wrong way crash on I-40 in Wheeler County. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., three miles east of Shamrock. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mohamed Abdi, 35, of Portland, Oregon crossed...
Go inside a unique log home by fabled Steiner family craftsmen in SW Portland
The fabled Fogelbo log home in Southwest Portland, built by the Steiner family of craftsmen and stonemasons during the Great Depression, will be open for autumn tours on Oct. 7-8. Visitors will learn about the chalet-style house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and see one of...
Concerns over street racing grow in Portland after deadly weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing is a growing public safety concern in Portland and beyond. This week, NBC News highlighted the problem and pointed out that the issue has been difficult to address in Portland for years, getting worse during the pandemic with empty streets. Back in June, illegal...
