ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Camas family become unexpected saviors in alleged kidnapping

Hikers and sightseers flood the Columbia River Gorge on Labor Day. Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget...
CAMAS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Taylor
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Bus Stop#Street Racing#Koin#Gofundme
canbyfirst.com

Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
BORING, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KOIN 6 News

Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
KEIZER, OR
abc7amarillo.com

DPS: Driver of 18-wheeler causes deadly wrong way crash on I-40

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler is accused of causing a deadly, wrong way crash on I-40 in Wheeler County. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., three miles east of Shamrock. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mohamed Abdi, 35, of Portland, Oregon crossed...
WHEELER COUNTY, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
956M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy