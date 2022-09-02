ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3d ago

This guy is a fake- big school union supporter but sent kids to best private school. Wants to defund police- been living off family trust forever so he really can “ identify” with us middle class hard workers. What a crock!!!

MCic(Me)
2d ago

Fetterman is a carbon copy of Biden. He's going to hide from now until November. If his heart condition is keeping him from the debates he should withdraw his name until he's healthy enough to serve the people.

Woke is a joke
2d ago

He said he can’t even debate because he can’t talk right after his recent stroke. He should really drop out.

Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
