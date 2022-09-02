ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 1 dead, 2 hurt in small plane crash near Houston

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOMBALL, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and two others were injured when the small plane in which they were flying lost power and crashed near Houston, officials said.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a mobile home park near Tomball, about 25 miles northwest of Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The single-engine Cirrus SR22 was on approach for a landing at Hooks Airport when it apparently lost power and crashed into woods two-thirds of a mile short of the runway, DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer said.

Two men and a woman were aboard. One man died at the hospital, but two were hospitalized in stable condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The flight had originated in Knoxville, Tennessee, and had stopped in Louisiana to refuel, officials said. No one on the ground was hurt.

No identities have been released, but Cirrus Aircraft said in a statement that one of its employees was the man killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

