ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Online

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Rick and Morty ” returns to Adult Swim this week, and a lot has changed in the multiverse since the Season 5’s cliffhanger ending. Evil Morty has escaped the Finite Curve before its ultimate destruction, meaning Rick is no longer the smartest being in the universe. And now that Rick’s portal gun has stopped working, it’s hard to say what new adventures await the mad scientist and his hapless grandson over the course of the new season.

Aside from a short trailer released earlier this month, little has been said about Season 6. “Who knows?!” reads Adult Swim’s teaser. “Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss!”

When Does ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Come Out?

“Rick and Morty” Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 11 p.m PT/ 2 a.m. ET.

Like the first five seasons, Season 6 will air on Adult Swim, the after-hours version of Cartoon Network catered towards older audiences.

How Can I Stream ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Online?

While “Rick and Morty” will not be made available for next-day streaming like most popular cable shows, there are still ways for cable-cutters to watch the new episodes as they come out.

Live TV streaming services, such as Sling TV , Fubo TV and Hulu Plus Live TV are the best ways to access Adult Swim online in order to stream “Rick and Morty.”

After the show concludes, we can expect the new episodes to become available on HBO Max , which is home to the show’s first five seasons.

Check out the best ways to stream “Rick and Morty” Season 6 below:

Sling TV

Sling TV is by far the most affordable way to stream the new season of “Rick and Morty” online. The live TV streaming platform offers Adult Swim (Cartoon Network) on their Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $35/month. However, a limited-time offer brings both packages down to only $17.50/month each and new users can sign up for a 3-day free trial here .

In addition to Adult Swim, Sling Orange includes 30 other channels such as ESPN, TNT, TBS and CNN while Sling Blue includes Bravo, NFL Network and Disney Channel. For an extra $15/month,you can sign up for their Orange & Blue package for the most comprehensive lineup of networks.

Buy Now: 3-Day Free Trial Buy It

Fubo TV

For $69.99/month, Fubo TV Pro offers 135 channels for live TV streaming such as Adult Swim, ABC, NBC, E!, ESPN and more. You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial here .

Buy Now: 7-Day Free Trial Buy It

Hulu Plus Live TV

Hulu Plus Live TV not only includes more than 75 channels and live sports, but also wraps in ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for only$69.99/month.

In addition to Adult Swim, the streaming platform offers access to dozens of popular channels such as ABC, CBS, NFL Network, CNN, TLC and more.

Buy Now: $69.99/Month Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Zazie Beetz is set to star in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at HBO Max back in August 2021. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce, with Ed Solomon writing and executive producing. Casey Silver will also executive produce. The three previously worked together on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.” Per the official description of the series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Exact details on Beetz’...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Talk Franchise’s Embrace of ‘Infinite Diversity’ at Dragon Con 2022

“What do you say to the unfortunate people on the internet who think Star Trek is too progressive?” Scott Beckett asked the panel of “Star Trek” series cast members in earnest on Saturday during a panel at the Dragon Con sci-fi and fantasy convention in Atlanta. The 39-year-old software engineer from Atlanta grew up watching “Star Trek” and it strongly shaped his beliefs, he said later. “It kind of built my values as a kid in a way because I didn’t have any other values, really.” The politics of “Star Trek” are familiar territory for cast members like Blu del Barrio, Wilson...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Dan Harmon on Deciphering Rick’s Past With Morty’s [SPOILER] for Season 6 Premiere

(SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Solaricks,” the Season 6 premiere of “Rick and Morty.”) “Rick and Morty” kicked off its sixth season with an even bigger reveal than it dropped in its fifth season finale: Rick Sanchez is not Morty’s grandfather — at least this Rick (C-137) is not this Morty’s grandfather. Due to an accidental “reset” in portal travelers on the Season 6 opener, “Solaricks,” rather than Rick’s intended reset of port travel after the collapse of the Citadel and Evil Morty’s escape through the Central Finite Curve blew it all to hell in the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fieri
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
J.j. Abrams
Variety

Netflix Picks Up Feature-Length Doc ‘The Anthrax Attacks’ From BBC Studios Starring ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s’ Clark Gregg

Netflix has snapped up “The Anthrax Attacks” from BBC Studios, a feature-length doc about the 2001 anthrax threat that paralyzed the U.S. in the wake of 9/11 and sparked one of the largest FBI investigations in history. The doc will star Marvel’s Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”) in scripted scenes recreating some of the events that took place. Oscar-nominated Dan Krauss (“Extremis”) will direct the doc, which is set to premiere globally on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is produced by BBC Studios’ science unit. One week after 9/11 the U.S. suffered one of its worst ever biological attacks, resulting in the deaths of...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke. In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles she’s faced, saying that she’s “still a survivor.” “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette opens the video saying. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’

The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Fubo Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Cartoon Network#Hulu Plus Live Tv#Hbo Max
Variety

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears as ‘The Whale’ Gets Huge 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

If the Sunday night world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival is any indication, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be met with plenty of cheers — and even more tears. When the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky drama, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, the actor was overcome with emotion. Fraser sobbed throughout the six-minute standing ovation, which will likely put him at the forefront of this year’s best actor Oscars race. Among those spotted inside the Sala Grande Theatre were Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and Hillary Clinton staffer Huma Abedin,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’

Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penélope Cruz Adds Dazzle to a Gentle, Poignant Tale of Transgender Adolescence

“L’Immensità” is director Emanuele Crialese’s first feature film in 11 years, and only his fifth in a quarter-century: The gifted Italian, best known to international audiences for his splendid, richly felt Ellis Island immigrant saga “Golden Door,” has never been one for unconsidered or impersonal projects. At first glance, then, one might wonder what drew him out of hibernation for a film that, with its trim runtime and small-scale domestic narrative, belies a title that translates as “immensity.” This 1970s-set story of a 12-year-old navigating his gender identity while his mother battles mental health demons is too palpably pained and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America

“Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed $700 million in North America, becoming one of six movies to ever surpass that milestone at the domestic box office. The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.  After 15 weeks of release, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster has overtaken Marvel’s behemoth “Black Panther” ($700.4 million) as the fifth-highest...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
Variety

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award

Wakanda Forever. Chadwick Boseman’s spirit lives on. The Television Academy gave one last honor to the late actor’s greatness by bestowing him with an Emmy award. Boseman received a posthumous win for outstanding character voice-over for T’Challa in the animated series “What If…?” from Disney+ and Marvel Studios. The actor made an indelible mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering stunning performances as T’Challa in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Black Panther” as well as “Avengers: End Game.” But his voice work as Star-Lord T’Challa in the animated series would be one of his last projects. The show aired on Disney+ almost a year...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Disney Branded TV Promotes Amee Dolleman, Charles Pugliese, Mahita Penke, Jennifer Dubin in Original Movies

Disney Branded Television has promoted four executives in its original movies division. Amee Dolleman and Charles Pugliese have been elevated to the roles of vice president of original movies, while Mahita Penke and Jennifer Dubin have been upped to executive director of original movies. “Amee, Charles, Mahita and Jen have exceptional taste and fantastic relationships with top creative talent,” executive vice president of live-action and alternative series Charlie Andrews and senior vice president of original movies Lauren Kisilevsky said in a joint statement Tuesday. “They are each passionately dedicated to uplifting and expanding the Disney legacy by developing movies that delight...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Gabby and Rachel’s Men Head to Fantasy Suites

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Sept. 5 episode of “The Bachelorette.” Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are back together again. The co-Bachelorettes reunited in Mexico after separating for hometowns, where they compared stories from the past week (Rachel lamenting that her once front-runner Tino Franco’s family didn’t like her, Gabby sharing her comfort levels with her final three).  Dates immediately commenced, with Gabby’s first going to Erich Schwer. The two spent the day facing her fears and jumping off high platforms into a pool during the day, and by night, Erich confessed his love for her...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Norman Lear’s Laverne Cox and George Wallace Comedy Lands Series Order at Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee has given the greenlight to “Clean Slate,” a new comedy from Norman Lear’s Act III Productions, starring Laverne Cox and comedian George Wallace. The original comedy has been in development at Freevee since February 2021, back when the ad-supported streamer was known as IMDb TV. “Clean Slate,” which comes from Cox, Wallace and Dan Ewen, centers on car wash owner Henry (Wallace), whose estranged child comes home to Alabama after 17 years. But he must do some soul searching as he comes to terms with the fact that his adult child is a trans woman, Desiree (Cox). There’s no...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Liz Truss is New Prime Minister of the U.K., Replaces Boris Johnson in ‘Best Job in the World’

Liz Truss is the new U.K. Prime Minister. Truss will replace Boris Johnson, who stepped down from the role in July following numerous scandals. She becomes the U.K.’s third female Prime Minister, following Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. In her speech she thanked “my friend” Johnson. “You got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Putin.” Truss, who was the secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, and Rishi Sunak, who was previously Chancellor of the Exchequor, were both frontrunners for the job (pictured above). They are both Conservative Party members...
U.K.
Variety

‘Key and Peele’ Reunite In First Trailer for Spooky Stop-Motion Flick ‘Wendell & Wild’

“Key and Peele” co-creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite for leading voice roles in the new teaser for Netflix’s “Wendell & Wild.” The new stop-motion animated comedy horror film from Netflix is director Henry Selick’s first since 2009’s “Coraline.” Based on Clay McLeod Chapman’s unpublished book of the same name, the film follows two demon brothers with scheming tendencies, Wendell and Wild, voiced by Key and Peele respectively, who enlist the help of a 13-year-old named Kat, voiced by Lyric Ross, to summon them back to the Land of the Living. Selick and Peele co-wrote the adapted screenplay. In addition to...
MOVIES
Variety

MSNBC Films Announces ‘Model America’ Documentary Series

MSNBC Films unveiled its upcoming series “Model America” on Tuesday. According to the program’s log-line, the four-part documentary “dissects America’s complicated relationship with race through the lens of the people of Teaneck, New Jersey, a ‘racial utopia’ turned unlikely ground zero for the modern Black Lives Matter Movement. “ “Model America” details the fallout events that took place after 16-year-old Phillip Pannell was fatally shot by Gary Spath, a White police officer, on April 10, 1990. As the tragic death shakes up the city, rumors and misinformation begins to spread begging those in Teaneck to question if the city is really...
TEANECK, NJ
Variety

Variety

80K+
Followers
59K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy