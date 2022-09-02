How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Online

“ Rick and Morty ” returns to Adult Swim this week, and a lot has changed in the multiverse since the Season 5’s cliffhanger ending. Evil Morty has escaped the Finite Curve before its ultimate destruction, meaning Rick is no longer the smartest being in the universe. And now that Rick’s portal gun has stopped working, it’s hard to say what new adventures await the mad scientist and his hapless grandson over the course of the new season.

Aside from a short trailer released earlier this month, little has been said about Season 6. “Who knows?!” reads Adult Swim’s teaser. “Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss!”

When Does ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Come Out?

“Rick and Morty” Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 11 p.m PT/ 2 a.m. ET.

Like the first five seasons, Season 6 will air on Adult Swim, the after-hours version of Cartoon Network catered towards older audiences.

How Can I Stream ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Online?

While “Rick and Morty” will not be made available for next-day streaming like most popular cable shows, there are still ways for cable-cutters to watch the new episodes as they come out.

Live TV streaming services, such as Sling TV , Fubo TV and Hulu Plus Live TV are the best ways to access Adult Swim online in order to stream “Rick and Morty.”

After the show concludes, we can expect the new episodes to become available on HBO Max , which is home to the show’s first five seasons.

Check out the best ways to stream “Rick and Morty” Season 6 below:

Sling TV is by far the most affordable way to stream the new season of “Rick and Morty” online. The live TV streaming platform offers Adult Swim (Cartoon Network) on their Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $35/month. However, a limited-time offer brings both packages down to only $17.50/month each and new users can sign up for a 3-day free trial here .

In addition to Adult Swim, Sling Orange includes 30 other channels such as ESPN, TNT, TBS and CNN while Sling Blue includes Bravo, NFL Network and Disney Channel. For an extra $15/month,you can sign up for their Orange & Blue package for the most comprehensive lineup of networks.

For $69.99/month, Fubo TV Pro offers 135 channels for live TV streaming such as Adult Swim, ABC, NBC, E!, ESPN and more. You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial here .

Hulu Plus Live TV not only includes more than 75 channels and live sports, but also wraps in ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for only$69.99/month.

In addition to Adult Swim, the streaming platform offers access to dozens of popular channels such as ABC, CBS, NFL Network, CNN, TLC and more.

