Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Match Prediction

Aston Villa are struggling at the moment, but if Manchester City go into tomorrow's game expecting an easy match, they will pay the price.

Steven Gerrard is under extreme pressure at the minute, and sometimes that can be the worst time to play a team. Aston Villa have won one game all season and find themselves 19th in the league.

Manchester City are on flying form and will be expected to win the game comfortably. But there are now easy games in this league, and Aston Villa showed enough last season to prove they can dance with City.

A win would put Pep Guardiola's side top, with Arsenal not playing till Sunday.

Steven Gerrard is under major pressure.

Steven Gerrard pointed to the fact Aston Villa had Manchester City hurt for around 77 minutes in the final game of last season in his interview today. There is truth in that statement, but there's also truth in the fact Pep Guardiola's side carved Villa open three times in 13 minutes.

This will be a tough game for Manchester City. It won't be a 6-0 like the Nottingham Forest game, but they will more than likely win this game.

Aston Villa can cause problems going forward, but Manchester City are too strong for them at the moment.

It won't be a high scoring game by any means, but Pep Guardiola's side will be too much for a Villa side low on confidence.

If Aston Villa go 1-0 down early on Villa Park will grow restless, and that could be the beginning of the end for Steven Gerrard's night.

Match Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa.

