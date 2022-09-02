ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Match Prediction

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qy768_0hg4sRU800

Aston Villa are struggling at the moment, but if Manchester City go into tomorrow's game expecting an easy match, they will pay the price.

Steven Gerrard is under extreme pressure at the minute, and sometimes that can be the worst time to play a team. Aston Villa have won one game all season and find themselves 19th in the league.

Manchester City are on flying form and will be expected to win the game comfortably. But there are now easy games in this league, and Aston Villa showed enough last season to prove they can dance with City.

A win would put Pep Guardiola's side top, with Arsenal not playing till Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rpqqm_0hg4sRU800
Steven Gerrard is under major pressure.

IMAGO / PA Images

Steven Gerrard pointed to the fact Aston Villa had Manchester City hurt for around 77 minutes in the final game of last season in his interview today. There is truth in that statement, but there's also truth in the fact Pep Guardiola's side carved Villa open three times in 13 minutes.

This will be a tough game for Manchester City. It won't be a 6-0 like the Nottingham Forest game, but they will more than likely win this game.

Aston Villa can cause problems going forward, but Manchester City are too strong for them at the moment.

It won't be a high scoring game by any means, but Pep Guardiola's side will be too much for a Villa side low on confidence.

If Aston Villa go 1-0 down early on Villa Park will grow restless, and that could be the beginning of the end for Steven Gerrard's night.

Match Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'﻿We cannot rely on Erling'

P﻿ep Guardiola has warned the addition of Erling Haaland is not enough for Manchester City to canter to a first Champions League success. G﻿uardiola's side start their campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday after exiting at the semi-final stage against Real Madrid last season. T﻿he acquisition of Haaland -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Dan Burn
ESPN

LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez takes blame for costly Panenka pen miss

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez apologized for a failed Panenka attempt that saw his team settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Carson, California. After scoring twice in the match, including a previous penalty in the 88th minute, the Mexico forward gambled with a...
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Manchester United#Villa Park#Nottingham Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
UEFA
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy