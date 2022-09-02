ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

North Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines

A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.  Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical.  They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

11 injured after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island left nearly a dozen people injured. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

