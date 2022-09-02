Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Man tells woman 'This is how it's going to be,' stabs and tries to shoot her, PBSO says
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man with a restraining order is accused of breaking into a woman's apartment through a window, stabbing her and shooting at her — but the gun did not fire. According to the arrest warrant, the victim had a restraining order against 47-year-old...
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
cbs12.com
Clematis St. shooting suspect arrested 6 times for felonies in Palm Beach Co., 3 this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect arrested under a car for Monday morning's shooting on Clematis Street is no stranger to the law. West Palm Beach police said Montrez Grinnon, 26, was a passenger in the car that got away from the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. between Olive and Narcissus avenues.
cbs12.com
Driver in deadly DUI said he drank 'one beer,' according to arrest report
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash and the other driver is now charged with DUI manslaughter. The crash happened in Wellington at about 8:20 Sunday night. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sean Cole of Loxahatchee was driving...
cbs12.com
One suspect in Clematis Street shooting caught hiding under car, another got away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 24-year-old man who was shot on Clematis Street overnight Monday is expected to survive and recover, and one of the two suspects in his shooting is facing unrelated charges. Monday afternoon, Mike Jachles of the West Palm Beach Police Department said the...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street.
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
WSVN-TV
11 injured after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island left nearly a dozen people injured. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire...
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
cbs12.com
HOMETOWN HERO: West Palm Beach woman working to support foster families in our area
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach woman has made it her mission to advocate for some of the most vulnerable kids in our community, and their families. Bailey Hughes and her husband Josh have had 23 children come through their home since becoming foster parents in 2016.
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud
A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
