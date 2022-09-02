Elkton Man Busted By State Police After Investigation Into Child Porn, Authorities Say

Casey J. Allen Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police investigators have a suspect in custody who is facing nearly a dozen charges for possessing and distributing child pornography, officials said.

Elkton resident Casey J. Allen, 32, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2 following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which developed evidence of a child pornography suspect.

Specifically, Allen was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Beginning in July this year, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online, officials said.

On Friday morning, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Maryland Natural Resources Police, served a search warrant at Allen’s home, where he was arrested without incident.

The preliminary forensic review of Allen's electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files, according to state police.

Allen is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center, where he is awaiting an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

