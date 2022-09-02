ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Elkton Man Busted By State Police After Investigation Into Child Porn, Authorities Say

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Casey J. Allen Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police investigators have a suspect in custody who is facing nearly a dozen charges for possessing and distributing child pornography, officials said.

Elkton resident Casey J. Allen, 32, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2 following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which developed evidence of a child pornography suspect.

Specifically, Allen was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Beginning in July this year, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online, officials said.

On Friday morning, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Maryland Natural Resources Police, served a search warrant at Allen’s home, where he was arrested without incident.

The preliminary forensic review of Allen's electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files, according to state police.

Allen is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center, where he is awaiting an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

Daily Voice

Human Remains Found In Backyard Of West Baltimore Home, Police Say

Human remains were found in the overgrowth in a backyard of a West Baltimore home after months of complaints of a "putrid" smell, reports CBS Baltimore. The owner was clearing overgrowth when they found the remains in the backyard of the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street, which neighbors say had been causing an odor that they had reported to the city "countless times" for months, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Found In Baltimore House Fire

Officials have confirmed the discovery of a woman's body in an early morning fire in Baltimore, authorities say. The body was found shortly after 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the second floor of the home on the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
