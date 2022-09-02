ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Clouds persist with boost in temperatures, sunshine ahead

—-Far northwest suburban area have enjoyed sunshine even as a second day of northeast winds has continued to pump low clouds into the area. –With a high of 69 and a low of 67—the Labor Day temp has varied only 2-degrees–and the average temp for the day (67-deg) is Chicago coolest in just under a month–since a 68-deg average temp back on August 12th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
WGNtv.com

Midway’s high temperature on September 7, 1985

The latest-in-the season 100-degree temperature ever recorded in Chicago was on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1960. I seem to recall an early September heat wave in 1985 where the official high at O’Hare was 99 degrees on September 7. What was Midway’s high that day?. Thanks,. Greg Buck. St....
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln

Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Explore iconic Chicago neighborhoods in new interactive book

CHICAGO — As summer winds down, the beach will soon not be an option to spend an afternoon. How about exploring a neighborhood in the city?. The new book, “Chicago Scavenger” will get you out in different parts of the city and help you explore the hidden gems of Chicago’s neighborhoods. The book invites you on an interactive mission to explore 17 neighborhoods across the city. You’ll get to decipher the clues and track down the photos leading you to over 300 little-known museums, vibrant public artworks, nature areas and architectural oddities.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temp#Heat Wave#Columbia University#Midwest#Uk#Climatological Summer#Midway#Midway Full Season#O Hare Full Season#Nws#Columbia University Post#Temps Precip
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Spotted lantern flies: The new bug to look out for

Amy Lavalley, Senior Content Editor from Post-Tribune, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to warn about the “Spotted Lantern Fly.” Amy informed listeners where they can be found, who should be cautious, and how they’ve been harming the tree population.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

A tour of Mackinac Island, Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.A...
CHICAGO, IL
uptownupdate.com

George Pullman (Permanent Address, Graceland Cemetery) Was the Unwitting Reason We Have Labor Day

One of the behind-the-scenes reasons we celebrate Labor Day is spending his eternity right here in Uptown, barricaded deep under the ground in Graceland Cemetery. George Pullman, who invented the railway sleeping car, also created a company town in Chicago (now the aptly named Pullman neighborhood). To increase profits during the 1893 recession, he cut workers' pay (he was their boss), but did not decrease their rents (he was also their landlord) or the prices at the stores (which he also owned).
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy