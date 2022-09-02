Read full article on original website
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this September
The Harvest Moon signals the upcoming arrival of autumn. (CHICAGO) The Harvest Moon will be at its peak on September 10th in Chicago but will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning.
WGNtv.com
Clouds persist with boost in temperatures, sunshine ahead
—-Far northwest suburban area have enjoyed sunshine even as a second day of northeast winds has continued to pump low clouds into the area. –With a high of 69 and a low of 67—the Labor Day temp has varied only 2-degrees–and the average temp for the day (67-deg) is Chicago coolest in just under a month–since a 68-deg average temp back on August 12th.
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
Twisted Sugar Opening Two New Locations in NW Indiana
The company will soon expand to Crown Point and Valparaiso
WGNtv.com
Midway’s high temperature on September 7, 1985
The latest-in-the season 100-degree temperature ever recorded in Chicago was on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1960. I seem to recall an early September heat wave in 1985 where the official high at O’Hare was 99 degrees on September 7. What was Midway’s high that day?. Thanks,. Greg Buck. St....
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln
Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
WGNtv.com
Explore iconic Chicago neighborhoods in new interactive book
CHICAGO — As summer winds down, the beach will soon not be an option to spend an afternoon. How about exploring a neighborhood in the city?. The new book, “Chicago Scavenger” will get you out in different parts of the city and help you explore the hidden gems of Chicago’s neighborhoods. The book invites you on an interactive mission to explore 17 neighborhoods across the city. You’ll get to decipher the clues and track down the photos leading you to over 300 little-known museums, vibrant public artworks, nature areas and architectural oddities.
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
Chicago could see population growth due to climate change, report claims
The Chicago area could become a lot more popular — due to climate change. A story in Time Magazine said hotter temperatures will lead to mass migrations Chicago, and the Great Lakes region, were highlighted as potential landing spots for migrants.
wgnradio.com
Spotted lantern flies: The new bug to look out for
Amy Lavalley, Senior Content Editor from Post-Tribune, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to warn about the “Spotted Lantern Fly.” Amy informed listeners where they can be found, who should be cautious, and how they’ve been harming the tree population.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pm
Chicagoans can help save migrating birds by turning off lights at night. For several months starting during the late summer, Chicagoans are encouraged to turn off their lights after 11:00pm if they live in high rise buildings. This can help prevent migrating birds from flying into their windows.
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
A tour of Mackinac Island, Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.A...
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
uptownupdate.com
George Pullman (Permanent Address, Graceland Cemetery) Was the Unwitting Reason We Have Labor Day
One of the behind-the-scenes reasons we celebrate Labor Day is spending his eternity right here in Uptown, barricaded deep under the ground in Graceland Cemetery. George Pullman, who invented the railway sleeping car, also created a company town in Chicago (now the aptly named Pullman neighborhood). To increase profits during the 1893 recession, he cut workers' pay (he was their boss), but did not decrease their rents (he was also their landlord) or the prices at the stores (which he also owned).
