Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO