As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
sierranewsonline.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Friday
HANFORD—The National Weather Service Hanford Office has extended The Excessive Heat Warning for the San Joaquin Valley, Kern County desert, Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range until 8 PM PDT Friday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather...
Going out of town for Labor Day weekend? Experts say this is the worst SoCal freeway to travel on
Friday will be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day weekend as thousands of people head out of town on Southern California freeways and roads.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homeless individuals concerned after some storm drain covers are sealed shut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is illegal to enter flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas Valley. However, that hasn’t stopped many from living in them. A nonprofit group that provides help to homeless people in tunnels recently told FOX5 as many as 1,500 people at any given time are living in the tunnels.
Antelope Valley Summer Rain is Brief Relief from Relentless Heat Wave
Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, CA: A summer shower drenched the Lancaster / Palmdale area on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the midst of a continuing heat wave. Video was shot by Key News Network at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue M and Sierra Highway in Lancaster. Temperature at...
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
Inland Empire family business tries to save store by settling long-running dispute with city hall
A family business serving rural communities in the Inland Empire for more than two decades is trying to save their tack and feed store by settling a long-running dispute with City Hall.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
25newsnow.com
Senior mobile homes lose power during excessive heat conditions in California
Mission Hills, CALIF. (KCAL/KCBS) - A Southern California senior mobile home park has been without power since Thursday evening. Some of its medically fragile residents mostly depend on oxygen and electric hospital beds. “It’s terrible. The heat is just killing me,” Lisa DeHaven said, a resident. The entire...
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
PLANetizen
The Nation's Largest Wind Farm: Planned in Wyoming, Built for California
The Los Angeles Times recently published a big, interactive feature about plans to build the largest wind farm in the United States—and ship the electricity to California via a 732-mile power line. Sammy Roth reports on location for story to detail the tensions between the press need for renewable...
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi earthquake 70th anniversary film premieres
At 4:52 a.m. on July 21, 1952, lives changed forever and the notoriety associated with a natural disaster befell the rural town of Tehachapi. To help recognize the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake, Charles White and the Tehachapi Heritage League commissioned filmmaker and local resident Thom Mills to produce a documentary commemorating that fateful day.
Surfline
No, Southern California Isn’t Going to Get Hit by a Hurricane This Week
Tropical Storm Kay developed off Southern Mexico Sunday. Kay will strengthen the next few days as it tracks near or possibly over Baja. Uncertain forecast but significant impacts to Baja likely; SoCal impacts possible. For those who have been closely following either the long range charts or Surfline’s Lotus spot...
8 On Your Side: 100K+ people search Nevada State Treasurer’s site for unclaimed property in 1 week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two weeks ago 8 News Now introduced you to a woman who found $7,000 of her own money, sitting in the state’s unclaimed property fund. After the initial story aired the Nevada State Treasury Department sent out even more cash. “As of today we have more than one billion dollars’ worth […]
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
Check out how the Burning Man effigy has changed over the years
After seven days of celebration and debauchery in the Black Rock Desert, Burning Man 2022 will reach the much-anticipated igniting of the neon green effigy Saturday. The "Waking Dreams" iteration of the Man will be the 37th burned since the very first in 1986 – including one virtual and one broadcast – and the wooden giant has gone through quite the evolution. ...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
