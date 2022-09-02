ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randsburg, CA

Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sierranewsonline.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Friday

HANFORD—The National Weather Service Hanford Office has extended The Excessive Heat Warning for the San Joaquin Valley, Kern County desert, Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range until 8 PM PDT Friday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather...
KERN COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi earthquake 70th anniversary film premieres

At 4:52 a.m. on July 21, 1952, lives changed forever and the notoriety associated with a natural disaster befell the rural town of Tehachapi. To help recognize the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake, Charles White and the Tehachapi Heritage League commissioned filmmaker and local resident Thom Mills to produce a documentary commemorating that fateful day.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Check out how the Burning Man effigy has changed over the years

After seven days of celebration and debauchery in the Black Rock Desert, Burning Man 2022 will reach the much-anticipated igniting of the neon green effigy Saturday. The "Waking Dreams" iteration of the Man will be the 37th burned since the very first in 1986 – including one virtual and one broadcast – and the wooden giant has gone through quite the evolution. ...
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA

