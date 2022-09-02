ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
DEERFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Vermont Route 313 in Arlingotn

ARLINGTON — A 43-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following a crash in Arlington yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 313, near the intersection of Covered Bridge Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Shaun Parker, of Sutton, Massachusetts, was traveling east...
ARLINGTON, VT
WUPE

Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified

The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
LEE, MA
WNYT

Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Erratic driving leads to ghost gun arrest

The Berkshire County district attorney’s office is seeking to take away bail from a man police say was caught early Friday with a ghost gun. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Pittsfield police pulled Luke Yeborh over for swerving at about three-thirty in the morning. They...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Washington County paving to cause delays

Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 was partially closed Monday between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street while crews worked on scene. Police said that the...
DEERFIELD, MA
