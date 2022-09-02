Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNET
iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch: How to Watch Apple's 'Far Out' Sept. 7 Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. September is here, and that means Apple's getting ready to release its next iPhone. The company has announced an event for Sept. 7, which it's calling "Far Out" and will likely serve as the launch for the company's newest phone, expected to be called the iPhone 14.
CNET
PS5 Goes Camo With New Console Cover, Controller and Headset
Sony revealed Tuesday that it will release a new color scheme, grey camouflage, this fall, according to a recent PlayStation blog post. The collection includes console covers for both disc and digital-only versions of the PS5 along with a new look for the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset. Preorders...
CNET
Why Apple and Samsung Release Phones Every Year
The phone life cycle has become kind of predictable. You spend hundreds of dollars on a new device, enjoy all the flashy specs and features, and then within a year, a new model comes out and makes yours feel outdated. Within two years, you may feel like it's time to upgrade or risk falling behind.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Meta Connect, Facebook's VR Conference, Will Be on Oct. 11
Meta Connect, the tech giant's annual virtual reality conference, will take place on Oct. 11 this year, the company said on Tuesday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the event in a Facebook post, saying simply "See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11." The site for the virtual event teases...
CNET
PS5's Lead Engineer Is Retiring From Sony
Lead PS5 and PS4 engineer Masayasu Ito will leave his role at PlayStation at the end of the month, Sony said Monday. The 60-year-old will switch to a mobility related assignment at the company, Bloomberg reported Sunday, and Sony confirmed to CNET that he'll support PlayStation as an advisor until March 2023.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Settlement: When Will I Receive Payment?
Apple received final approval on a $14.8 million settlement resolving a class action lawsuit claiming the company stored iCloud subscribers' data on third-party servers without telling them. If you paid for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016, you might be one of the people receiving payments, which should be going out soon.
CNET
Google Announces Fall Pixel Event on Oct. 6
Google's fall hardware event is set for Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, the company announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The event is likely to feature much of the hardware Google announced at I/O 2022 in May, including the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iPhone 14 Rumors: Expect the Big Reveal at Wednesday's Apple Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 is likely coming really soon. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is scheduled for Wednesday, and we expect to finally get a glimpse at the new iPhone.
CNET
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices Are Up to 42% Off
Upgrading your TV doesn't necessarily mean you need to buy a brand-new set. With a streaming device, you can watch all your favorite content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock and other popular streaming apps -- and with price cuts of up to 42% off Amazon's Fire TV devices, now's an excellent time to invest in a new media streamer to breathe new life into your home entertainment setup.
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $85 Ahead of Series 8 Unveiling
With a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 launch looming, Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $85. Though it's possible that an Apple Watch announcement at Apple's Sept. 7 media event could trigger some price drops at various retailers on the current lineup, any discounts launching on new devices are unlikely to compete with Woot's one-day promotion on refurbished devices when it comes to price.
Motley Fool
The Fed Chief Speaks; Wall Street Reacts
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Jason...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed; dollar index reaches new two-decade high
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened sharply in Asia trade. Oil prices rose more than 2% ahead of an OPEC+ meeting slated to take place Sept. 5. The G-7 reached an agreement to put a cap on Russian oil prices over the weekend.
CNET
Best Bike Rack for 2022
Riding a bicycle from Point A to Point B is easy and a lot of fun. Getting a bike from Point A to Point B without riding it? That's trickier. If you like to ride on vacation or if you prefer a path that's a bit far from home, then you know how valuable the right bike rack can be.
CNBC
Dow retreats Tuesday as robust service sector points to still higher interest rates
U.S. stocks whiplashed on Tuesday in a volatile trading session at the start of the holiday-shortened week as investors weighed what strong economic data and rising rates mean for the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening campaign. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250 points, or 0.80%, climbing off lows of the...
Digital Trends
How using these prototype XR glasses sold me on mixed reality gaming
I was skeptical about the idea of gaming on XR glasses, to say the least. I had questions swirling in my head about how I would use them, why I would use them, and cynical answers to both. But all those questions faded into the background when I got a...
CNET
Oura Ring 3 at 6 Months: Life With a Wearable That Knows When I'm Sick
My wedding ring, dull platinum, sits on the ring finger of my left hand. A black ring, titanium, sits on my right. The Oura Ring has been part of my hand for over half a year now -- longer if you count the previous version I reviewed. I sleep with it. I shower with it. I don't think about it much. And sometimes that's exactly how I like my wearable tech. The Oura ring is a lot of things the Apple Watch isn't, and also has a few things Apple's next watch should adopt next.
CNET
Save Up to $173 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets
Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have consistently claimed a top spot on our lists of the best Android tablets for the year, and right now you can pick up some of the newest models in this lineup at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering discounts on both the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the step-up Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which are on sale for up to $173 off. These deals, like many other deals happening this Labor Day weekend, expire tonight. Be sure to get your order in before 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) if you're hoping to snag one of these Samsung tablets at a discount.
CNET
Security Savings: Get Up to 41% Off Eufy Cameras Today Only at Amazon
You don't have to use an expensive professional home security service to get a little extra piece of mind. Eufy makes a variety of simple, helpful home security equipment, and right now you can pick some up at a bargain. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select Eufy video doorbells and security cameras so you can keep an eye on your home whenever, wherever. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.
CNET
iPhone Photo Edits Feel Like Magic With a New iOS 16 Tool
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple will most likely announce the iPhone 14 launch this Wednesday, Sept. 7 at its "Far Out" event. It's also almost certain to announce when the newest version of the iPhone's operating system -- iOS 16 -- will be released.
Comments / 0