Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
Engadget
Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button
As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
Apple Insider
Leaked Apple Watch Pro case accessory shows two extra buttons
Apple is expected to unveil a new, possibly larger version of its Apple Watch at its September 7, 2022 event. Now a multiple photographs showing what appears to be third-party protective covers have been leaked. Leaker DuanRui, who has a long but mixed record in leaks, has shown a series...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro could have a $900 price tag at launch
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's upcoming launch of theApple Watch Pro will make it the most expensive standard-grade model in the range, with a report doubling down on the initial cost of the new variant starting from $900 and potentially over $1,000.
Apple Insider
New leak shows exactly how big the Apple Watch Pro is
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — More leaked photographs of protective cases alongside ones intended for theApple Watch Series 8 practically demonstrate the size of the Apple Watch Pro.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales
Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $85 Ahead of Series 8 Unveiling
With a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 launch looming, Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $85. Though it's possible that an Apple Watch announcement at Apple's Sept. 7 media event could trigger some price drops at various retailers on the current lineup, any discounts launching on new devices are unlikely to compete with Woot's one-day promotion on refurbished devices when it comes to price.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon
Apple is expected to announce the Series 8 next week. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
ETOnline.com
Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Apple Insider
Brazil stops iPhone sales until Apple includes an AC charger
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Brazil's Ministry of Justice has fined Apple $2.3 million and haltediPhone 13 sales until the company once again includes a charger in the box.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro coming at iPhone 14 Apple Event
Apple's special events in September primarily focus on the annual iPhone update, but other products do get launched at around the same time. While AirPods are considered to be a good candidate for a launch during the same event, a report insists that Apple will be bringing out new AirPods Pro this time around.
Comments / 0