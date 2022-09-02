Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Willmar man injured in Lyon County crash Saturday
A Willmar man was injured when his vehicle left the road Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Keven Ray Wertz, age 34, of Willmar, was driving a Ford Flex northbound on Highway 23 in Lyon County. At about 6 p.m., near Highway 14, Wertz’s vehicle left the road and crashed in the west ditch.
kicdam.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man dies in traffic accident
A traffic accident on Highway 62 and County Road 5, west of Windom, claimed the life of a 54-year-old Windom man on Monday. The mishap involved a Ford driven by Scott Runck of Avoca and a Pontiac, driven by a 15-year-old from the Windom area. A passenger in one of...
knuj.net
New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
KEYC
Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges. The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
hot967.fm
Lamplighter Building Damaged By Fire in New Ulm
On September 2, 2022 at 12:49 a.m., the New Ulm Fire Department and New Ulm Police Department were dispatched to 214 North Minnesota Street for smoke coming from the Lamplighter building. Upon arrival, companies found heavy smoke coming from the building. NUFD had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes. There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The New Ulm Fire Department and New Ulm Police Department were on scene for approximately 3 ½ hours. NUFD and NUPD were assisted by the State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
knsiradio.com
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
Southern Minnesota News
Granite Falls woman arrested Thursday for repeated arson fires
The Granite Falls Police Department has arrested a Granite Falls woman in connection to a series of arson fires at a 6-story apartment building in Granite Falls. Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1. The Granite Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of fires inside the...
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
KEYC
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An overnight fire left the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice. New Ulm Fire says responders arrived around 1 a.m. on Friday, noticing smoke coming from the building. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with Fire and Police on site for...
hot967.fm
Groundbreaking Set For Sinclair Flats
The Cohen Esrey Development Group is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Sinclair Flats on September 8 from 10:30-11 am. This is for the redevelopment of the city’s former public works site at 221 Lamm Street. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and...
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
myklgr.com
Missing toddler found near Morgan Tuesday evening
Area law enforcement and rescue crews located a lost toddler near Morgan Tuesday afternoon. On August 30, at about 2:38 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 45000 block of 230th Street for a missing two year old juvenile. The juvenile had walked into the corn fields north of the property.
ktoe.com
Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation
On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
Iowa State Auditor Finds More Than $16K In Improper Disbursements From Student Activities Fund in Emmetsburg
(Emmetsburg, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found more than 16-thousand dollars in improper disbursements from student activities funds in Emmetsburg. An investigation found high school football coach Mike Dunlap spent the money on football camps and other unapproved items. WHO/TV reports the auditor’s office examined transactions between July 2013 and August of last year. Dunlap has repaid more than 46-hundred dollars to the Emmetsburg Community School District. He is no longer the activities director for the district but remains the high school’s football coach. A determination will be made on whether charges should be filed.
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
