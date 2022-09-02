Read full article on original website
Related
wlrn.org
Broward County collects donations for food insecure residents in September
Broward County has committed itself to helping food insecure residents throughout the month of September. The county said it is collecting canned goods and other non-perishables, toiletries, baby food and formula across throughout the region. The goal is to raise awareness about the 210,000 Broward residents who may have to...
cbs12.com
Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
New online pharmacy helps Floridians save hundreds on medications
A new online pharmacy that is now available to Floridians is helping people save hundreds of dollars on generic prescription medications.
WPTV
Dessert Wars coming to South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bakers from all over South Florida will be showcasing their specialties at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Sept. 17. Tickets are sold out but started at $45 and included 30 sampling tickets. InsTA: Highlighting Local Vendors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bocaratontribune.com
Two Master Naturalist Courses Will Be Offered in Person
Broward County, FL – Nature lovers, environmental enthusiasts, and professional natural resource managers are invited to enroll in two live classes as part of Broward County’s Florida Master Naturalist Program. The programs will be offered in late September and early October at Miramar Pineland (3600 S University Dr., Miramar 33025; 954-357-8776).
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
bocaratontribune.com
SAVE THE DATE! South Beach Seafood Festival Weekend 2022 October 19-22
Save the Date, fellow foodies – the 10th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival is coming soon!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival is one of south Florida’s favorite events, and has already been recognized as one of the leading seafood festivals in the country. The four-day.
Driver Slams Car Into Whisper Walk Gate, Social Media Reaction Is Concerning
You Won’t Believe What Someone Posted… BY: COMMUNITY SAFETY TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A car slammed into the gate at Whisper Walk off Lyons Road mid-day Sunday. There were no serious injuries. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded. There was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
Editorial: 'Snob zoning' is enough development for the Ag Reserve
Palm Beach County commissioners have put off a decision six years in the making on a bid by GL Homes, to swap land it owns in The Acreage for a more lucrative site in the Agricultural Reserve. Rejecting the homebuilder's proposal outright is still the best option, due to an unacceptable precedent that would lead to more development in the area.
New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie
Monday, Port St. Lucie’s new waste hauler officially began making the rounds, much to the relief of tens of thousands of customers dealing with growing piles of trash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Scammers Target Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement, Valet Parking Returns at MIA
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Scammers Targeting Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement. Help is on the way for millions of Americans with college debt, but the federal government is warning you to be on the lookout for scammers using the announcement as bait.
Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives
We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
sflcn.com
Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper
MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street.
talkofthesound.com
Florida Residents Plead Guilty to Stealing President Biden’s Daughter’s Journal
NEW YORK, NY (September 4, 2022) — Two people pled guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of a journal owned by Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter and allegedly selling the journal to Project Veritas, a news organization based in Mamaroneck, NY.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud
A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
After a grand jury report blasted Broward schools over campus safety, the state wants answers
A statewide grand jury’s blistering critique of a school renovation program led to the removal of four Broward school board members, but the report also accuses the school district of serious safety failures. The state Department of Education believes some of these issues — including under-reporting of crimes, failure to work with law enforcement and allowing students with serious felony ...
Signs point to cooling of South Florida's red-hot real estate market
FORT LAUDERDALE - There are signs South Florida's red hot real estate market is cooling. Not as many houses have sold in the last few months and inventory is up, and since interest rates started rising, prospective buyers are not as plentiful. Gisela Leguizamon just put her Northwest Fort Lauderdale home up for sale."I do love this neighborhood but my husband passed away a year ago and it's hard for me to stay here," she said. She's asking $600,000 for the nearly 1,300-square-foot home that sits on a canal.But will it sell? In her neighborhood, there are several other houses for sale.We saw...
Comments / 2