Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego State women’s soccer cruises to 7-0 win over Canton at home

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team pulled away late, scoring six goals in the second half for a 7-0 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday. The Lakers generated plenty of chances throughout the first half, but were held scoreless until a goal by Brianna Winkler in the 36th minute of play. The strike, which was Winkler’s first collegiate goal, was assisted by Gillian Groth, and sent Oswego to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers

A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego boys golf defeats Hannibal in first-ever meeting between teams

OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.
OSWEGO, NY
City
Mexico, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Tim Sears Jr. cruises to Fulton Speedway win and track championship

FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football stats leaders (Week 0)

Here are Section III football statistics leaders through Week 0. Games as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for these overall season stats leaders on Mondays. >> Team previews, top players: Class AA | Class A...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut

Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

“We lost two players for the year” Dino Babers speaks ahead of UConn game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares to hit the road for UConn on Saturday. Dino Babers said in his opening statement that LB Stefon Thompson and FB/TE Chris Elmore are out for the year due to injuries suffered against Louisville. He believes both will be back.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oldest store on Marshall Street supporting Syracuse University on Saturday

It’s Orange madness in Central New York. On Saturday, the Syracuse University football team took the field against Louisville in the first game of the season. A local store owner who sells SU merchandise is excited about back to school and Orangemen football. “This is our day," said Manny’s...
SYRACUSE, NY

