oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State women’s soccer cruises to 7-0 win over Canton at home
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team pulled away late, scoring six goals in the second half for a 7-0 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday. The Lakers generated plenty of chances throughout the first half, but were held scoreless until a goal by Brianna Winkler in the 36th minute of play. The strike, which was Winkler’s first collegiate goal, was assisted by Gillian Groth, and sent Oswego to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers
A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys golf defeats Hannibal in first-ever meeting between teams
OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.
Dave Shullick Jr. wins 66th annual Classic at Oswego after leader runs out of fuel on final lap
Dave Shullick Jr. won Sunday’s 66th annual Budweiser International Classic in dramatic fashion when leader Michael Barnes ran out of fuel on the fourth turn of the final circuit of the main event at Oswego Speedway. Shullick Jr. had been hounding Barnes for the last 80 laps of this...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tim Sears Jr. cruises to Fulton Speedway win and track championship
FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.
Section III football stats leaders (Week 0)
Here are Section III football statistics leaders through Week 0. Games as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for these overall season stats leaders on Mondays. >> Team previews, top players: Class AA | Class A...
DeVito tosses 2 TDs, but Illinois loses Big Ten opener (How Syracuse transfers fared)
Former Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito was 21-of-35 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns but had two second-half turnovers as the Fighting Illini fell to Indiana 23-20 Friday night. DeVito was credited with one lost fumble and one interception and rushed 11 times for 13 yards. DeVito was sacked...
Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson both out for season following Saturday injuries
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson are both out for the season with injuries they suffered in SU’s season-opening 31-7 win over Louisville. Orange coach Dino Babers announced the news during his Monday press conference. “You’re talking about a guy who’s been...
Garrett Shrader looks sharp; Syracuse commits a ridiculous number of penalties (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The curtain came up on the 2022 season with an electric performance from Syracuse football’s defense, a balanced effort from a quarterback who looked really comfy in his new offense, an injury scare involving SU’s best player and a whole lot of penalties. Let’s...
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
localsyr.com
“We lost two players for the year” Dino Babers speaks ahead of UConn game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares to hit the road for UConn on Saturday. Dino Babers said in his opening statement that LB Stefon Thompson and FB/TE Chris Elmore are out for the year due to injuries suffered against Louisville. He believes both will be back.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
How many fans were in attendance for Syracuse’s win against Louisville?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first group Syracuse football coach Dino Babers mentioned when he got to the microphone Saturday night didn’t include any of his players. “Really proud of Otto’s Army,” Babers said, calling out the SU students. “The noise level was through the roof, and...
wesb.com
Watch: JASON NEWSTED And THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Play Free Concert In Skaneateles, New York
Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted and his CHOPHOUSE BAND headlined the village volunteer fire department’s annual Field Days this past Saturday, September 3 at Austin Park in Skaneateles, New York. Video of his appearance can be seen below. Newsted, who bought and moved into a $6 million home o…
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
racedayct.com
Fake It Till Ya Make It: Justin Bonsignore Grabs Whelen Mod Tour Win At Oswego Speedway
There’s few around the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour that would question the driving skills of three-time series champion Justin Bonsignore. But Saturday at Oswego (N.Y.) Speedway it might have been Bonsignore’s acting prowess more than his skill turning the wheel that helped him more in scoring his 34th career Whelen Modified Tour victory.
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oldest store on Marshall Street supporting Syracuse University on Saturday
It’s Orange madness in Central New York. On Saturday, the Syracuse University football team took the field against Louisville in the first game of the season. A local store owner who sells SU merchandise is excited about back to school and Orangemen football. “This is our day," said Manny’s...
nypressnews.com
Girl, 3, dies after going missing in Hamilton conservation area | CBC News
Police say a three-year-old girl has been found dead after she went missing in a conservation area south of Hamilton, Ont., Saturday. In a tweet just before 8 p.m., Hamilton Police said the Zahra Ousmane was missing at Binbrook Conservation Area. Police tweeted just over two hours later that she...
