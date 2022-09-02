ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hill, PA

Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/5/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Bethel Township on PA 501\Lancaster Avenue between Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line for Shoulder Work/Widening...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man tampered with railroad signal equipment

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man put train crews and the public at risk when he tampered with signal equipment along the Reading and Northern Railroad, according to the police. Authorities arrested Ryan Boria at his home in Tilden Township and seized the tools they said he...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fountain Hill, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Fountain Hill, PA
sanatogapost.com

Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

One Arrested Saturday at Berks Sobriety Checkpoint

READING PA – One individual was arrested on several charges, and a second was cited for a traffic violation, as the result of a sobriety checkpoint operated Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at an unannounced time and location within Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Sept. 4). A motor...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Birdsboro Woman Being Charged with Trespassing

BIRDSBORO PA – A 28-year-old Birdsboro woman is being charged with defiant criminal trespass following an incident that occurred Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at 11:55 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading. The woman was seen in video camera footage looking at items...
BIRDSBORO, PA
WBRE

One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP

Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Long-Awaited Schwenksville Community Day Arrives

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Schwenksville’s Community Day, an event that’s been part of the borough Activity Committee’s planning for many months and eagerly anticipated for more than two years, arrives Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadow Park, 300 Main St. Borough...
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Pet Fair Returns for its 11th Year

POTTSTOWN PA – The Pottstown Pet Fair, observing its 11th year in 2022, is scheduled to be held Saturday (Sept. 10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park, 75 W. King St. Now considered one of the largest pet fairs in the state, attendance at the event is free and open to the public.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

More than a dozen people displaced after Allentown row home fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A row home fire in Allentown, Lehigh County, displaced at least 15 people. The fire happened Monday afternoon and caused extensive damage to five homes. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the fire. Crews said the homes are uninhabitable and there is...
ALLENTOWN, PA

