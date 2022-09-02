Read full article on original website
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/5/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Bethel Township on PA 501\Lancaster Avenue between Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line for Shoulder Work/Widening...
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
Police: Man tampered with railroad signal equipment
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man put train crews and the public at risk when he tampered with signal equipment along the Reading and Northern Railroad, according to the police. Authorities arrested Ryan Boria at his home in Tilden Township and seized the tools they said he...
Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've...
Man cleaning up from work accidentally caused 3-alarm Allentown fire, official says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The massive fire that damaged several homes in Allentown was an accident, fire officials say. A resident in the Mohawk Street home where the fire started was cleaning up after work when a flammable product caught fire next to the gas water heater, said fire Capt. John Christopher on Tuesday.
Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
One Arrested Saturday at Berks Sobriety Checkpoint
READING PA – One individual was arrested on several charges, and a second was cited for a traffic violation, as the result of a sobriety checkpoint operated Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at an unannounced time and location within Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Sept. 4). A motor...
Birdsboro Woman Being Charged with Trespassing
BIRDSBORO PA – A 28-year-old Birdsboro woman is being charged with defiant criminal trespass following an incident that occurred Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at 11:55 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading. The woman was seen in video camera footage looking at items...
One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP
Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Long-Awaited Schwenksville Community Day Arrives
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Schwenksville’s Community Day, an event that’s been part of the borough Activity Committee’s planning for many months and eagerly anticipated for more than two years, arrives Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadow Park, 300 Main St. Borough...
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
Colonial Regional PD seeks to ID man seen stealing $1K in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County. The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department. He used a store gift...
Don’t panic. Learn what to do during an active shooter incident.
You’re in a public space. You hear what you think are gunshots. People are running, crying, screaming. Pennsylvania State Police have taken a close look at terrifying situations like these. They’ve compiled a PowerPoint presentation called “Run, Hide, Fight,” which will be presented to the public Tuesday by Trooper Nathan Branosky.
Pottstown Pet Fair Returns for its 11th Year
POTTSTOWN PA – The Pottstown Pet Fair, observing its 11th year in 2022, is scheduled to be held Saturday (Sept. 10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park, 75 W. King St. Now considered one of the largest pet fairs in the state, attendance at the event is free and open to the public.
3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
More than a dozen people displaced after Allentown row home fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A row home fire in Allentown, Lehigh County, displaced at least 15 people. The fire happened Monday afternoon and caused extensive damage to five homes. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the fire. Crews said the homes are uninhabitable and there is...
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
