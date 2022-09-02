A suspect in Friday morning's shooting was shot by a Casper Police Officer after pointing a firearm at officers during a pursuit. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 7:52 PM, through the sustained, diligent, and combined efforts of the Casper Police Department’s Investigations and Patrol Divisions, a likely location was developed for a person of interest in the shooting that had occurred earlier this morning in North Casper."

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO