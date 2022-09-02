Read full article on original website
Casper woman faces charges for grand theft and 3 other charges
A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:. Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary,...
Casper Police investigate North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. (Release) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street.
Casper Police Shoot ‘Person of Interest’ From Friday Morning Shooting
A suspect in Friday morning's shooting was shot by a Casper Police Officer after pointing a firearm at officers during a pursuit. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 7:52 PM, through the sustained, diligent, and combined efforts of the Casper Police Department’s Investigations and Patrol Divisions, a likely location was developed for a person of interest in the shooting that had occurred earlier this morning in North Casper."
Casper Police: Most Recent Shootings Unrelated to Last Week’s Kidnapping/Shots Fired Call
Casper Police reported two major incidents to the community on Friday morning, both of which involved shots fired, either from officers, or from suspects, or both. CPD reported that at 1:54am Thursday night, officers were patrolling the area of Lake McKenzie Park, at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. While...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
WATCH: Downed Powerline Explodes in the Hands of Casper Firefighter
Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson has stated that the cause of the fire was suspect to be due to arson. It's possible the downed powerline was a result of the fire, and not the cause. *****. It was a smoky scene on Monday night as various emergency units responded to...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
(PHOTOS) Police search for suspect after woman shot in head in Casper alley early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head in a central Casper alley early Friday. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, dispatch received a call at about 3:20 a.m. for a report on a gunshot victim. The adult woman had...
(PHOTOS) Casper car show, hot dog event benefits Girl Scouts
CASPER, Wyo. — Cars, trucks and other vehicles gleamed in the Labor Day sunlight as hundreds of people toured the parking lot at Sunrise Shopping Center. The car show was part of the 5th Annual Rockin Burgers N Dogs & Advance Auto Parts Big, Local Event, which this year benefited the local Girl Scouts.
Illegal Burning of Weeds Caused Garage Fire in Casper
Casper Fire-EMS responded to a fire on Wednesday night, near the 900 block of South Conwell. That's according to a press release, which states that at approximately 9:50 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found that a detached garage was on fire. The fire was put out shortly thereafter.
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Why is Casper so smoky?
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
Casper/Natrona County Airport Installs New Scanners That Will Generate 3-D Images of Luggage Contents
The Casper/Natrona County International Airport recently announced that TSA has installed two new computed tomography (CT) scanners at the airport's security checkpoints. That's according to a press release from the airport, who wrote that "The CT X-ray scanners are being used to screen departing travelers’ carry-on luggage." "A CT...
PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet
The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book
Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
