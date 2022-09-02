Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS
– Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead announces the final traffic and criminal activity report for August 2022. During August, Post 8 personnel issued 1,040 total citations. Of those citations, 14 were for DUI, 169 were for Speeding, 128 for No Seat Belt and 7 were for Child Restraint. In...
wnky.com
Fatal collision leads to death of Grayson County man
CANEYVILLE, Ky. – A man from Grayson County has died following an accident involving three vehicles. The Kentucky State Police investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville on Monday around 12:10 p.m. KSP stated a 2016 Ford F350 driven by 59-year-old Jeffery Hammonds of Jackson,...
whopam.com
Another ‘super load’ to slow traffic from Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea Wednesday
The fifth of six “super loads” to travel from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville will depart from Lyon County Wednesday morning at 7. The specialized hauler will initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange to allow the load to reach I-24.
14news.com
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
wcluradio.com
Officials continue search for missing helicopter last sighted in Ohio County
An executive helicopter, shown here, went missing while in flight on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. David Stone, the pilot, is considered missing, too. (GLASGOW/BARREN CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT) BY BRENNAN D. CRAIN, WCLU News. The following update was provided to WCLU News from local emergency management around 2 p.m. on Monday,...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
wnky.com
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Sanderson Drive Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
k105.com
Trail cameras help capture person accused of damaging private property around Leitchfield
In early August, the Leitchfield Police Department began investigating multiple reports of damage to private property, including severe damage to fields and yards in and around the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the ECTC campus near Wallace Avenue and the Grayson County High School/Lawler Elementary School campus. Early Saturday morning, with the...
wnky.com
Woman arrested in Glasgow on drug related charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after police say they found drugs in her car. The Glasgow Police Department did a traffic stop on 42-year-old Bonita Miller of Camner on Sept. 2 on North Jackson Highway. Officials stated Miller had a suspended operator’s license. After...
Manchester Man Charged with Murder and more in Kentucky Crash
Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Louisville, KY. Catalina is accused of hitting several cars and killing one person on August 28, 2022. WAVE-TV reports that Catalina entered not guilty pleas on charges of murder, assault, driving under the...
wcluradio.com
Missing pilot located deceased inside helicopter near Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park
PIG — A missing pilot and helicopter was located Monday shortly after 3 p.m. The pilot was deceased. Authorities were conducting flyover searches across the region most of Monday morning and early afternoon. The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow by a group of hunters in Ohio County.
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
14news.com
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges
Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
Labor Day road trippers pleasantly surprised by Kentucky gas prices
Summer driving season is nearing its end, and as the seasons change, gas prices are also expected to fall. Right now, Kentucky has the 11th cheapest fuel in the country.
