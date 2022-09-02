The fifth of six “super loads” to travel from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville will depart from Lyon County Wednesday morning at 7. The specialized hauler will initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange to allow the load to reach I-24.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO