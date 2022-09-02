Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Dressing for your first Broadway Show.Everything Kaye!Cincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
ohparent.com
$15 Kids’ Tickets to Beauty and the Beast with the Pops!
The Cincinnati Pops performs the score to Disney’s animated classic, Beauty and the Beast, live to the complete, beloved film September 10-11 at Music Hall!. Featuring unforgettable characters and Academy Award®-winning music (Best Original Song, Best Original Score, 1991), Beauty and the Beast is a classic tale that’s been capturing hearts for generations. Now’s your chance to watch the spellbinding story unfold at Music Hall.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12
If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's seven hills are slipping away. New film explains why those landslides are costly for everyone
Homeowners across Greater Cincinnati have learned the hard way that this region is prone to landslides. The Tri-State’s geological history and modern land use practices have put pressure on the region’s hillsides. That pressure has resulted in landslides and damage that has rendered some properties unlivable. A new...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
spectrumnews1.com
2022 Kroger Wellness Festival: Abby Wambach, Bethenny Frankel, Chrissy Teigen headline two-day health and wellness festival
CINCINNATI — Names like World Cup champion Abby Wambach, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and self-made businesswoman Bethenny Frankel are among the list of health-minded celebrities set to visit Cincinnati this September as part of the annual Kroger Wellness Festival. What You Need To Know. A reimagined Kroger...
WLWT 5
'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
RELATED PEOPLE
National Audubon Society
Bird Warde Wants to Introduce You to Your Next Favorite Animal
Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Bird Warde is a freelance illustrator in Cincinnati who designed Audubon's 2022 Let's Go Birding Together collection. Their work focuses on the natural world—not just birds, but plants, fungi, and mammals as well. In addition to commercial illustration and graphic design, they're currently working with their partner on Camp Mustelid, a project that focuses on life in the outdoors. They especially love forest critters, camping, and, of course, birds—just like we all do. We recently spoke with Bird about their work and where they find inspiration. You can watch the entire interview here. A curated version of that interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, has been included below.
Elderly couple who was homeless, separated finally finds new place in Hyde Park
Barbara and Warren Walls, married 54 years, went through eviction and months of homelessness because they could not find an affordable place to rent.
flyernews.com
$3 Movie Day: A cheap alternative to the Labor Day rituals
Movie theaters around the country are selling tickets at a discount to promote coming back to the movies. Photo courtesy of Flickr. The smell of grilled food, splashes in the swimming pool, chatter between family and friends, fireworks and, for some, even a day off from school or work: All of these things could be used to describe Labor Day weekend. For some, it may even be the last weekend of summer. On top of all these rituals, a new attraction has caught the attention of many. National Cinema Day has been designated for Sept. 3.
Fox 19
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati Woman "Intentionally" Hits 2 People, Killing a Man
24-year-old Taah’viya Chapman from Avondale in Cincinnati Ohio is currently being held under the charges of murder and felonious assault. It is via court paperwork that she “intentionally” struck two men in a Kroger parking lot with her car killing one man.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists
During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
cincyweekend.com
Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Labor Day weekend events are in-the-works for the Queen City as many businesses and communities organize a plethora of things to do for the holiday weekend. “Name Your Price” Adoption Event with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE has been at over capacity since April and...
WLWT 5
Homearama starts this weekend featuring six luxury homes
LOVELAND, Ohio — Homearama kicks off this weekend in Loveland. Home enthusiasts will be able to tour six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes starting Sept. 3 and running through Sept. 18. The homes are priced from $1 million and are designed in a variety of architectural styles. Homearama...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thexunewswire.com
6807 Wooster Pike 6
Exclusive Mariemont Manor- 2 bedroom apartment. - Property Id: 522170. Walk to dining, movies, Starbucks, treats at Graeter's, church, and a fabulous tree-lines village. Spacious 2nd level apartment with refinished peg-hole plank floors, Living room, "L"s into Dining room. Galley kitchen with updated granite and appliances. Built in cabinetry by bathroom, Spacious 2 bedrooms and 3 large closets. Furnished mini-blinds, newer 3 window ac units, heat and water, and garage are included. Sorry, no pets except fish. Sorry no smokers inside or outside. Call or text Karen to view. 513-702-4543.
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
WLWT 5
Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
Comments / 3