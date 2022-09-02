Read full article on original website
Colorado Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Violence Crimes
A Colorado man already on probation for domestic violence allegedly assaulted, used a deadly weapon -- gasoline -- and strangled a woman in late August in Natrona County, an assistant district attorney said Friday. Michael Brundage, 43, heard those and other charges read at his initial appearance by Natrona County...
Casper woman faces charges for grand theft and 3 other charges
A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:. Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary,...
Casper Police investigate North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. (Release) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street.
Possible Arson Suspected to be Cause of House Fire in Evansville Monday Night
Arson is suspected to be the cause of a house fire that occurred in Evansville Monday night. That's according to Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson who told Oil City News reporter Greg Hirst that one man is in police custody as a result of the incident. "Thompson said the incident...
Casper Police Shoot ‘Person of Interest’ From Friday Morning Shooting
A suspect in Friday morning's shooting was shot by a Casper Police Officer after pointing a firearm at officers during a pursuit. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 7:52 PM, through the sustained, diligent, and combined efforts of the Casper Police Department’s Investigations and Patrol Divisions, a likely location was developed for a person of interest in the shooting that had occurred earlier this morning in North Casper."
WATCH: Downed Powerline Explodes in the Hands of Casper Firefighter
Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson stated that the cause of the fire is suspected arson. It's possible the downed powerline was a result of the fire and not the cause. It was a smoky scene on Monday night as various emergency units responded to a fire in Evansville, near the area of Fifth and King streets.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
Casper Police: Most Recent Shootings Unrelated to Last Week’s Kidnapping/Shots Fired Call
Casper Police reported two major incidents to the community on Friday morning, both of which involved shots fired, either from officers, or from suspects, or both. CPD reported that at 1:54am Thursday night, officers were patrolling the area of Lake McKenzie Park, at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. While...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Police Officers Involved in Shooting at McKenzie Lake Park
Two Casper Police officers were involved in a shooting at McKenzie Lake Park on Friday, September 2, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department. At approximately 1:54 AM, the officers were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail.
BREAKING: Possible Shots Fired at Spring Hill Apartments in Casper, 1 Person Taken to Hospital
There was a heavy police presence at the Spring Hill Apartment complex on Walsh Drive, in Casper on Friday, with multiple witnesses saying they heard gunshots. One witness, who lives at the complex, told K2 Radio News what he heard. "I was working on my car and I heard three...
Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Huge fire in Evansville–possibly caused by a backyard power line
There is a fire in Evansville tonight. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Dispatch said the fire was caused by a power line on Fifth and King street. This story will be updated when more details become known. Apartment Fire in Mills, Wyoming. Photos from the structure fire that occurred...
Illegal Burning of Weeds Caused Garage Fire in Casper
Casper Fire-EMS responded to a fire on Wednesday night, near the 900 block of South Conwell. That's according to a press release, which states that at approximately 9:50 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found that a detached garage was on fire. The fire was put out shortly thereafter.
Why is Casper so smoky?
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
