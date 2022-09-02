Read full article on original website
sauconsource.com
Flood Watch Issued; Hot, Dry Labor Day Weekend Coming to Wet End
A hot, dry Labor Day weekend was set to come to a wet end Monday, with heavy rain in the forecast and a flood watch in effect for Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks counties. The abrupt change in this summer’s prevailing meteorological pattern–which has put much of eastern Pennsylvania under a drought watch–no doubt surprised residents, who since June have seldom had to worry about wet weather dampening their plans.
sauconsource.com
Fun Day Trips: Erwinna & Tinicum Township, Bucks County
In a previous “Fun Day Trips” post we told readers about the Nockamixon Cliffs, a natural wonder along the Delaware River just south of Kintnersville, Bucks County. Heading further south along the Pennsylvania side of the river are many other recreation areas, beauty spots, historic sites and communities to visit and enjoy within the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
sauconsource.com
11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP
Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
sauconsource.com
Jessica M. Szabo, 35, of Freemansburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Jessica M. Szabo (1987 – 2022) Jessica M. Szabo, 35, of Freemansburg, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Bethlehem. She was born in Fountain Hill on Aug. 6, 1987 to Frank Szabo Jr. and Tammy Lynn (Rugh) Szabo, with whom she resided. SURVIVORS. In addition to her loving parents;...
