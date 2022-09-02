A hot, dry Labor Day weekend was set to come to a wet end Monday, with heavy rain in the forecast and a flood watch in effect for Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks counties. The abrupt change in this summer’s prevailing meteorological pattern–which has put much of eastern Pennsylvania under a drought watch–no doubt surprised residents, who since June have seldom had to worry about wet weather dampening their plans.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO