WNYT
Picnic in Colonie supports labor, union groups
The annual Labor Day Picnic and Celebration was held at Cook Park in Colonie on Monday. It’s sponsored by the Solidarity Committee of the Capital District. The event supports local labor and union groups. The event was complete with live music performance and award ceremonies. Learn why organizers say...
WNYT
Berlin schools launch new student support system
We know the pandemic has had a huge impact on education. With virtual learning, social distancing, and mask wearing, school has been tough for students these past two years. There are 690 students in the entire Berlin Central School District. Superintendent Joseph Dhar says they do their best to give students as many opportunities as they can to keep them engaged and prepare them for their future.
WNYT
New soccer program helps refugee, immigrant children adjust to Albany
Soccer is the force behind a new effort to help refugee and immigrant children adjust to life in the Capital Region. Most of the handful of kids at a new program in Albany have only been in the U.S. for a year, some longer. They’re getting language and learning help from local organizations, but the program is one fun way outside of that, where they can adjust to their new environment.
WNYT
Victory Christian Church hosts community backpack and school supply give-away
Hundreds of students are heading back to school better prepared, thanks to a community backpack and school supply give-away from Albany’s Victory Christian Church. Pastor Charlie Mueller says they’re trying to meet the current need of Albany’s families. To do that, they were handing back-to-school items yesterday...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs to host pumpkin drop as part of annual giant pumpkin fest
Saratoga Springs is welcoming September and celebrating fall with an event that’s sure to be a smashing success. It’s the big pumpkin drop for the city’s annual giant pumpkin fest. Every year, plump-pumpkin growers from across the northeast compete at the festival held at the city center,...
Everything happening in Lake George in September
Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.
Woman Fell Off Waterfall in New York State, 150 Foot Drop
ONEONTA, NY – The New York State Police today said a woman fell from the...
WNYT
Saratoga businesses reflect on most ‘normal’ racing season since 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Monday marked the last day of the 2022 Saratoga racing season. The 40-day meet also meant a big economic boost for Saratoga Springs. The rainy weather didn’t seem to stop people from coming out to enjoy the last day. Lots of people were enjoying their Labor Day – eating, drinking, shopping, and spending the last few hours of the 2022 season at the racetrack.
WNYT
Schaghticoke Fair wrapping up as fair season winds down
SCHAGHTICOKE – Monday marked the final day of fair season. The 203rd Schaghticoke Fair was wrapping up. The annual fair featured the best of agriculture and horticulture from Rensselaer County. The rainy weather didn’t seem to bother most of the fairgoers. The fair was set to close at...
Beloved Schenectady Deli Closed After 33 Yrs Being Resurrected This Fall
It wasn't an easy decision for Modesta Moson and Anna DiCocco (sisters) to close their beloved italian deli, La Gioia back in June. They wanted to focus on resting and their health. La Gioia Italian Deli was a staple in Schenectady's Goose Hill neighborhood for thirty-three years. They may have...
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1832 Cholera Epidemic in the Capital District
Cholera can kill more people more quickly than any other disease. Thousands can die overnight. More people died from cholera in the 100-year period from 1817-1917 than from three centuries of Bubonic Plague (Black Death) during the Middle Ages. The disease is contracted by the ingestion of water and food...
WNYT
Troy woman hopes flower business inspires others to grow
Shanice Fleming always thought she wanted to be a chef. She became one, working throughout New York City. However, after 10 years, burnout set in and Fleming wanted more. She thought flower farming might be her niche, but never saw farmers of color. An opportunity to work on a farm...
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
WNYT
Meetings to discuss future of Lake George Village set for Wednesday
The future of Lake George Village will be discussed this week. Two of the three public hearings to talk about the dissolution of the village are scheduled for Wednesday. Two joint meetings between the Lake George town and village governments are set for 2 p.m. in the town hall and at 6 p.m. at Lake George High School auditorium.
WNYT
Rensselaer schools restricting phone use for students
As the new school years begins, the Rensselaer City School District is adopting a new policy for students and smartphones in school. The Rensselaer City School District welcomed back its more than 1,100 students on Tuesday. Many are hoping this first day of school will resemble what they remember as...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause raises nearly $14,000
The ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause was held Sunday, with over 300 trucks participating in the event. Approximately 20 miles of roadway from Fort Plain to the Fonda Fairgrounds is a nearly 20-mile journey for each vehicle, with all proceeds donated to a different charity each year. "The funds raised...
WNYT
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
WNYT
Berkshire County power outages restored
The weather impacting power, for some in our area. More than 1,800 people lost power earlier today in Berkshire County. Customers affected were those living in North Adams and Clarksburg. It knocked out several traffic lights in downtown North Adams this morning. It’s unclear what caused the outage.
