Community continues to face housing crisis after families displaced due to flooding
Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.
wymt.com
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day. “I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better...
wymt.com
Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding. ”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.
wymt.com
‘It will never be the same’: Letcher County families looking toward whatever comes after the water
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - While many families spent a weekend by the lake to celebrate the holiday, some were there because they have no other place to call home. Families in the Letcher County area are looking back on weeks of work and destruction following Eastern Kentucky’s historic July flooding.
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
wymt.com
Local churches partner with Walmart to host bike giveaway in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two churches in the region partnered with Walmart to give away bikes for free in Whitesburg today. The idea all started when Brian Hogg, pastor of Mountain Life Church, took some friends and colleagues around to see the devastation. “I took them for a tour of...
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
wymt.com
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
wymt.com
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
wymt.com
Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson said 153 bridges were destroyed after the flash flooding in late July. “You know, it’s going to take some time to rebuild these bridges,” he said. “We have to start with one and we have to finish with one.”
spectrumnews1.com
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
Johnson City Press
Virginia Elk Cam is live
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
1039thebulldog.com
FEMA: Kentucky Counties Have More Time to Request Public Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties damaged by the July 26 Eastern Kentucky floods have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA extended the...
wymt.com
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered many businesses and facilities to be closed across the Commonwealth. One of those being the Paintsville Pool in Johnson County. “He also closed down public pools, it was his first initial reaction to what was going on...
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill
FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lauren Bailey Faulkner
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Lauren Bailey Faulkner. Lauren was a senior at Corbin High School, where she had a 4.3 GPA. Faulkner attended all four years of high school without missing and day and earned a Presidential Scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands.
wymt.com
Escaped Floyd County inmate in custody, constable says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate is back in custody. District Two Constable Gary Nelson said Bill David Barnett, 44, from Langley was arrested Monday night after being on the run for two weeks. In a Facebook post, we’re told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
1039thebulldog.com
UPDATE: FEMA Seeking Single and Multi-family Rental Properties to Support Disaster Survivors
FEMA is currently seeking interested, qualified owners or property-management companies to help meet the housing needs for disaster survivors by leasing their properties directly to FEMA. What is Direct Lease?. Direct Lease is a form of Temporary Direct Housing assistance that allows FEMA to lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for...
wymt.com
UPDATE: Southwest Virginia inmate back in custody
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the sheriff’s office say Corey Harber is back in custody. It happened Monday night. In a Facebook post, they thanked the public for their help and say he was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction, but did not say which one.
