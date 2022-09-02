ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

The Hazard Herald

Community continues to face housing crisis after families displaced due to flooding

Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding. ”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Virginia Elk Cam is live

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
VIRGINIA STATE
1039thebulldog.com

FEMA: Kentucky Counties Have More Time to Request Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties damaged by the July 26 Eastern Kentucky floods have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA extended the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill

FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lauren Bailey Faulkner

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Lauren Bailey Faulkner. Lauren was a senior at Corbin High School, where she had a 4.3 GPA. Faulkner attended all four years of high school without missing and day and earned a Presidential Scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Escaped Floyd County inmate in custody, constable says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate is back in custody. District Two Constable Gary Nelson said Bill David Barnett, 44, from Langley was arrested Monday night after being on the run for two weeks. In a Facebook post, we’re told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
1039thebulldog.com

UPDATE: FEMA Seeking Single and Multi-family Rental Properties to Support Disaster Survivors

FEMA is currently seeking interested, qualified owners or property-management companies to help meet the housing needs for disaster survivors by leasing their properties directly to FEMA. What is Direct Lease?. Direct Lease is a form of Temporary Direct Housing assistance that allows FEMA to lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

UPDATE: Southwest Virginia inmate back in custody

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the sheriff’s office say Corey Harber is back in custody. It happened Monday night. In a Facebook post, they thanked the public for their help and say he was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction, but did not say which one.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

