ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The "Old Timers" did such a fantabulous job restoring the Old Gym

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

They're at it again...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hLAM_0hg4peu400
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

that they decided to continue their efforts and move on to restoring the Old School Museum.

If you've never visited the Old School Museum, I highly encourage you to do so.

I remember getting to go to work with my grandmother and walking (possibly running) the halls of that building when I was a little girl.

There are so many memories and so much history within its walls that one can spend hours combing through all the memorabilia.

Fun fact ~ In 1927, Arcadia, Alta Loma, and Algoa schools combined to form the Santa Fe Consolidated school district, named for the Gulf, Colorado, and Santa Fe railroad which linked the towns.

Architect Harry D. Payne designed the new high school for the district in 1928, to be built about halfway between Arcadia and Alta Loma.

With a bond of $42,000, work on the school began.

The Spanish Colonial style building features a clay tile roof, brick exterior, and decorative door surrounds.

Six rooms and a combination auditorium and library were planned for 175 students.

The new school opened on Oct. 22, 1928, and served as the district’s high school until 1959.

The small print is hard to read on this post.

The goals of the group are as follows... Follow the link to find out more https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/the-old-timers-did-such-a-fantabulous-job-restoring-the-old-gym

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438fzq_0hg4peu400
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Y'all are invited to the ribbon cutting September 1st 2022

Ribbon Cutting for The Penny Foundation, Inc. presented by the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Jimmy Graves with Bay Area Entertainer will be doing a live video. TPF is building a home for homeless women and their children who experienced domestic violence, sex trafficking, and substance abuse. The expected date of completion to clear the land is December 31, 2022.
LA MARQUE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Bay Area Entertainer

The Empty bowl is back...

Mark your calendar: FRIDAY, October 28, 2022, at 6 PM. 27th and Avenue O, Galveston, Texas. The perfect Historic Venue for the perfect ARTFUL event to raise money to sustain The Jesse Tree a local charity that helps Galvestonians in need.
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Rustic Wood, Texas Style

True devotion to the craft stems from an intense satisfaction of turning conception into reality. I founded Rustic Goose LLC in 2020 as a platform to showcase and sell quality handmade products.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The Old Timers#The Old School Museum#Arcadia#Alta Loma#The Santa Fe Consolidated#Santa Fe#Spanish
Bay Area Entertainer

How To Clean A Hookah

When was the last time you set about cleaning your hookah?. If you can't remember, it's probably already been too long. If you don't regularly clean your hookah, odds are every time you want to try out a new flavor of shisha, it all ends up tasting the same.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
Bay Area Entertainer

Cotton Ball and Mia

Mia, a young La Porte resident, decided to sell lemonade to raise money to purchase a puppy. La Porte PD became aware of the effort and support the young entrepreneur. “I want to thank the La Porte Police Department for showing up at my daughter’s Lemonade stand on Saturday 8-27-22... And I personally would like to thank the officer that sent out the email to get the word out... thank yall again and the La Porte community for coming out to support Mia and she did raise enough money to get her puppy name[d] Cotton Ball.” Louis Damian.
LA PORTE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Leroy Leflore Wins the 2022 McGivney Award...

His oil painting "Late Afternoon Pleasure Pier" won the 2022 McGivney Award at the Galveston Art League's Fall Juried Show. Come see this award winner plus over 100 other works of art, including award-winning works on paper, 3-D, photography, multi-media, and digital photography Friday-Sunday noon-6 through September 23rd.
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy