Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
LIVE GAME THREAD: Mississippi State vs. Memphis
The Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off the 2022 college football season vs. the Memphis Tigers. Tonight’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. We want you to discuss today’s game with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State
Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 49-23 Win Over Memphis
Mississippi State football opened the 2022 season with a dominant win over Memphis on Saturday.
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis
An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
Bulldogs QB Will Rogers 'Ticked Off' After Throwing for 450 Yards, 5 TDs
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is holding himself to a high standard at the start of the 2022 season.
Leach Memphis press conference
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Memphis. Following is the transcript:. Question: What did you see from your team tonight?. Leach: I thought there were two games. Two-thirds of the game I thought we played really well. I was kind...
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
Memphis native competes in US Open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles. “Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it...
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
violetskyadventures.com
Visit Memphis’ Buffalo Herd
Shelby Farms Park is a sprawling 4,500-acre park in Memphis that features lakes, playgrounds and nearly 11 miles of trail ways. A buffalo herd that roams the grassland is a popular sight to see as well as in the spring when baby buffalo play in the fields. Boating, fishing, biking and horseback riding are just a couple other popular adventures in Shelby Farms Park.
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
49-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident happened on Friday. The officials reported that a 49-year-old woman was rushed to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries and [..]
actionnews5.com
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
beckersspine.com
Campbell Clinic: 5 fast facts to know
Here are five fast facts to know about Memphis, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic:. 1. Campbell Clinic was established when Dr. Willis Campbell opened the first clinic in 1909. 2. Dr. Campbell also authored Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics in 1939, the first orthopedics textbook that is still updated and used worldwide, with its 14th edition published in 2021.
2news.com
Stolen Plane In Mississippi
A suspect could face charges of making terrorist threats and grand larceny after stealing a plane in Mississippi. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
South Memphis family feud leads to charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMC) - Two defendants named in a federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer are companies based in Memphis. A federal lawsuit was filed on Thursday by Storm Law Firm detailing a criminal conspiracy in which teenage athletes suffered abuse from Rockstar Cheer coaches. The lawsuit alleges that teenage boys...
