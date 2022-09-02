Read full article on original website
Watch hikers narrowly dodge enormous rockslide on Mont Blanc
A group of hikers climbing Mont Blanc had a very close call earlier this week, when they narrowly avoided a huge rockslide that sent boulders crashing down the mountain. As winter sports site Snow Brains reports, the incident happened on Monday on the Arête des Cosmiques, one of the most popular routes on the Mont Blanc massif.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Body of ‘hero’ Brit dad, 51, who dived into lake to rescue son on Italy holiday found after more than three weeks
THE body of a "hero" Brit dad who dived into a lake to save his son has been found more than three weeks after he vanished. Aran Chada, 51, leapt into the water in Italy's Lake Garda after spotting his teenage lad in trouble swimming on July 22. His family...
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Four tourists dead & 15 injured as tour bus plunges 330 feet down cliff edge in thick fog on way from Machu Picchu
FOUR tourists have been killed and another 15 have been left injured after a tour bus plunged 330 feet down a cliff on the way back from Machu Picchu. The horror accident happened on Sunday when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a ravine. Authorities said three of...
Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers
Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’
To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
Prehistoric Viking weapons revealed as glaciers melt in Norway during heat wave
Researchers called the finds a Viking’s “missed shot, but an archaeological bull’s eye.”
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Officials euthanize Freya the walrus after her sunbathing and boat-sinking antics drew crowds of fans
Authorities in Norway euthanized a beloved local walrus called Freya after she became stressed by crowds who gathered to watch her sunbathe.
Melting Glacier Reveals Wreckage of 1968 Plane Crash in Swiss Alps
A melting glacier in Switzerland revealed the remnants of a plane crash from the 1960s. Dominik Nellen, a mountain guide, made the discovery this month while on a trek up the Aletsch Glacier. Reports say the plane crashed in the Alps in 1968 and was never recovered. The melting ice revealed parts of the plane including passenger seats and even a tin of skin cream. Mountaineers say it shows the fast effects of climate change. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
Man falls to death while climbing Mount Rainier with friends
The body of a Canadian man was recovered this week after he fell while climbing Mount Rainier on Monday, the National Park Service said. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's south side, KING-TV reported. Mountain climbing guides and...
Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill
Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Eight die climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano as icy winds delay rescue of four others
The number of people who died in an accident while climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano has risen to eight, Russian authorities said Monday. A helicopter with a rescue team was on the way to the site of the accident, emergency officials said. Russian media initially reported on Saturday that five...
