ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Trail Ridge Road reopens after closure during SUV recovery

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwhlL_0hg4pDGZ00

Trail Ridge Road reopens after closure during vehicle recovery 00:17

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was closed for a short time at the Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs on Friday. The closure was for the removal of a vehicle that was off-road from an incident on Thursday night.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, RMNP received a call from a visitor traveling over Trail Ridge Road who saw the vehicle off the road. A small SUV had one occupant when it traveled of the road east of Gore Range Overlok. The SUV came to rest about 500 feet down a steep slope. While the driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was rescued, Trail Ridge Road was closed for two hours.

On Friday, Trail Ridge Road was closed for about 4 hours as park staff and Monarch Towing Company worked to extract the vehicle and all associated debris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jp1Yq_0hg4pDGZ00
Rocky Mountain National Park

Old Fall River Road remained open during the closure for westbound traffic only.

Visitors to RMNP are always encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

State, feds studying possible expansion of Bear Creek Lake

Water conservation is a hot topic as supply continues to dwindle, and a new partnership is exploring the idea of expanding a west metro reservoir to address supply and demand gap. The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Army Corps of Engineers and City of Lakewood partnered on a study to examine gaps in water supply and demand, as part of the Colorado Water Plan. The study looked at several different scenarios to forecast and address water supply gaps through the year 2050. The South Platte Basin, which serves the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and the northeastern plains, is projected to have a gap anywhere between 509,000 acre-feet and 835,000 acre-feet per year. The CWCB and Army Corps of Engineers chose Bear Lake because it has an existing dam and provides an opportunity to store more water at what the group calls a more reasonable cost. The study is examining whether an expansion can decrease the supply/demand gap, possible impacts to flood control, and environmental and recreational impacts. If deemed feasible, funding for expansion and enhancement of recreational areas and open space would be a large part of the project. There is no set timeline for the project. The feasibility study is ongoing.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Unprecedented heat on Thursday, then temperatures tumble 40 degrees!

Record temperatures are expected across Colorado and it could be the latest 100 degree day in history in Denver.After setting a record for the date with 99 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be even hotter. The existing record for September 8 is 94 degrees from 1959 which will be easily broken. If the city reaches at least 100 degrees, a new record will be set for the latest 100 degree temperature on record. The current record for the latest 100 degree reading is September 5, 2020.Even hotter weather is expected in northeast Colorado where some areas...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 bridge crash: Wrongful death suit filed vs. trucker, trucking company

The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Denver

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Dinosaur fossil discovered in Colo. could sell for $500,000

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. The dinosaur was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land. The fossil could sell for close to $500,000. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet and measures nearly 10 feet long. Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Historic western heat wave could set dozens of new record highs in Colorado this week

An unusually large and strong area of high pressure (for early September) will stay parked over the western United States this week. Those under the high will experience extreme heat with some places potentially hitting new all-time record highs. The hot weather stretches from California to the eastern plains of Colorado.Record highs are possible through Thursday in Colorado for cities such as Grand Junction, Boulder, Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins. Some mountain town may also hit new record highs with mid to upper 80s expected over the next several days.In addition to daily records we could also see other temperature milestones, including the latest 100 degree reading in Denver. While we are not currently forecasting highs to hit 100 in the Mile High City, it will be close each day. Denver's current latest 100 degree reading on record happened on September 5, 2020, when the high was 101.Another moving temperature target in Denver is the number of 90 degree days for a season. Monday (Labor Day) will make the 61st time the high has been 90 degrees or higher since the middle of May. 
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Ridge Road#Suv#Rmnp#Monarch Towing Company
CBS Denver

Xcel reassures customers: we have the energy capacity

In the middle of a late summer heat wave, keeping the lights on is a major focus for the state's many utility companies, and so far, Colorado has avoided rolling outages. The question on the mind of many people is whether the state has enough energy capacity in its electric grid to keep up in future heat waves, and one of the state's largest utilities says yes. "Our systems are designed to maintain reliability, even with significant changes in demand," said Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy—Colorado.As record-breaking heat bears down on the west, power grids across the region are being...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Adams 14 Schools lawsuit against CO Board of Ed. dismissed

The Adams County 14 School District's lawsuit against Colorado's State Board of Education was dismissed Wednesday due to lack of jurisdiction. This means the process of reorganizing the district will move forward, which could take up to a year to complete.The court's decision comes after the state board voted to reorganize Adams 14 in May due to several years of poor student performance. Adams 14 responded by filing suit against the state, asking a judge to review the state's decision and issue a stay on the order until the judicial review was complete. A Denver judge wrote in Wednesday's order the...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Updated COVID-19 boosters rolled out in Colorado

As fall approaches and COVID-19 immunity wanes, updated boosters that target Omicron subvariants are arriving in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis was set to get his on Wednesday afternoon at Ball Arena in Denver. The FDA authorized and the CDC approved updated versions of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines last week. They arrive as Colorado's positivity rate is increasing again. The one-day rate is now almost 13.5% but the number of people hospitalized for confirmed COVID is now at 195. Those 18 or older are eligible for Moderna's single booster dose. Anyone ages 12 and up is eligible for a single booster dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. Both will be available at community health centers, health departments and pharmacies. COVID19.COLORADO.GOV LINK: Find out where you can get vaccinated
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

'I Was Teary Eyed': Remembering the Queen in Colorado

From 1952 until 2022 Elizabeth reigned. Across the world, she was recognized and revered. She remained for 15 Prime Ministers and greeted 13 American Presidents. "In this world today it's very promising to know you can be that strong of a woman," said a woman who toasted the Queen at Pint's Pub in Denver. "For me, it's a sense of history. I haven't known any other monarch. She's always been there," said Jessica Avery, Colorado President of the Daughters of the British Empire. "She always represented our country in a very dignified way." Avery said she always thought of all the Prime...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Denver

Efforts underway to increase Latino voter participation in 8th Congressional District

Colorado's 8th Congressional District is one of the most competitive districts for a U.S. House seat. The Latino Coalition of Weld County is calling on community members to help get more neighbors to the polls in November. The Latino Coalition of Weld County met with volunteers in Greeley for a session on voter registration training. The hope is to increase turnout in the district's Latino community with a Voter Registration Drive. "We want to make sure that people are registered to vote and that we get it to the Secretary of State safely and timely. There's going...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Kennedy Cook

Kennedy Cook has lived in the Midwest all her life but is thrilled to be joining the morning news crew with CBS Colorado. Before joining the CBS News Colorado Morning team Kennedy reported and anchored in the Quad Cities. She did extensive coverage on school district changes, crime and feature stories. Kennedy loves highlighting different trailblazers in the community. Kennedy got her start in broadcast news at her alma mater the University of Iowa. There she covered Hawkeye sports, student government and multicultural news on campus. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

ACLU report: Colorado communities face several societal concerns

Colorado communities are facing numerous societal concerns, according to a new report released by the ACLU of Colorado. "We cannot ignore it, and we have to begin to address this now," said Deborah Richardson, the executive director the ACLU of Colorado. "The issues that were identified in this report — it's not happening somewhere else. We're looking at this as a reality for Colorado, no matter which part of the state it is."The report lists the top concerns affecting families in the state. Among many, some of the biggest issues listed were encounters with police and immigration and customs enforcement...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy