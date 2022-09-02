Trail Ridge Road reopens after closure during SUV recovery

Trail Ridge Road reopens after closure during vehicle recovery 00:17

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was closed for a short time at the Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs on Friday. The closure was for the removal of a vehicle that was off-road from an incident on Thursday night.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, RMNP received a call from a visitor traveling over Trail Ridge Road who saw the vehicle off the road. A small SUV had one occupant when it traveled of the road east of Gore Range Overlok. The SUV came to rest about 500 feet down a steep slope. While the driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was rescued, Trail Ridge Road was closed for two hours.

On Friday, Trail Ridge Road was closed for about 4 hours as park staff and Monarch Towing Company worked to extract the vehicle and all associated debris.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Old Fall River Road remained open during the closure for westbound traffic only.

Visitors to RMNP are always encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road.