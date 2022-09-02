College Football Playoffs Expected To Expand To 12-Team Format

The College Football Playoffs will have a new 12-team format by 2026.

A new era of the College Football Playoffs is set to begin in the coming years.

According to ESPN , the CFP board of managers approved a new 12-team playoff format Friday morning. The format is expected to be enacted by 2026.

The 11-member committee, which includes presidents and chancellors representing each of the 10 FBS conferences, officially approved the original 12-team model pitched earlier this year. The initial model approved the six highest-ranked conference champions to receive an automatic bid, while six other programs would receive at-large bids.

The 10 commissioners, plus Notre Dame athletic director Jack Schwarbick, are expected to meet in Dallas to finalize the details next week.

The CFP’s current four-team playoff format runs through the 2025 season due to the contract set with ESPN. According to several reports, the commissioners could elect to move forward with a dozen teams in the postseason as early as 2024. The committee is also expected to determine how each program can qualify for the CFP in a fair manner.

Fans of college football have been clamoring for expansion over the past several seasons due the level of competition.

In 2020, fans criticized the current format after Texas A&M was left out of the rankings with an 8-1 record in favor of a 7-0 Ohio State roster. Last season, Cincinnati made headlines as the first Group of Five program to make the CFP since its inauguration in 2014.

According to CBS Sports , the new playoff format will help expand the annual revenue from $600 million to $1.2 billion. It is unclear if the new ruling will put a limit on how many teams from one conference will be able to qualify for a chance to make the postseason.

