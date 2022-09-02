ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant Reportedly Getting Signature Shoe with Nike

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1dwI_0hg4p4PH00

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is reportedly getting a signature basketball sneaker with Nike.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It has been a busy day for basketball shoe news. Earlier, we learned that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is getting a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. Now there is reporting that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is getting a signature sneaker with Nike.

In July, we ranked Morant as one of five NBA players deserving of a signature line. According to Sole Retriever , the Nike Ja 1 will release in Summer 2023. The reporting indicates there are three launch colorways - "Phantom," "Cobalt Bliss," and "Game Royal."

Morant's first signature shoe is expected to cost $110. However, there are no official images or tech specs at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjmmf_0hg4p4PH00
Ja Morant wearing the Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude.'

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Morant signed with Nike before the Grizzlies selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since that time, the budding superstar has worn an array of different Nike basketball shoes. Earlier this summer, we ranked his top ten shoes from the 2021-22 NBA season.

Not only did Morant look good this past season, but he played out of his mind. Morant averaged 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game. Thanks to his stellar play, Morant was named an All-Star, All-NBA, and the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Morant has a bright future, and Nike is getting in on the ground floor of a long and successful career. We will keep you updated as we learn more about the Nike Ja 1. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates and analysis.

Recommended For You

Drake's Nike Shoes are Affordable

James Harden Gives Lil Baby Special Adidas Shoes

Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' Dropping in 2022

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview

Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway

Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Drake
hypebeast.com

An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced

Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway

Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy

Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?. Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line. Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure." “Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said....
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Shoes#Nba Draft
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”

Officially unveiled back in July, the Air Jordan 12 “Stealth” is due to make its debut this Saturday, August 27th, closing out one of the busiest release weeks of the month. Accompanied by a similarly-colored Air Jordan 1, which is slated to release next week, the Air Jordan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway

The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
APPAREL
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
sneakernews.com

The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue

In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
162
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy