Meet Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier, the first woman circuit court judge in the county's history. It's best if you don't need to. But if you're charged with a crime in the county you just might meet her or the other two circuit court judges -- Michael Patchen and Brian Christensen -- in the county because that court is often the first one a citizen will face.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO