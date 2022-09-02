ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

City
Los Angeles, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Boy, 17, Arrested in Man's Stabbing Death in Imperial Beach

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools

SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave. Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman in Serious Condition After Crash Involving Police Cruiser in College Area

The 21-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry was hospitalized Saturday after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 11:02 p.m. Friday to the 4900 block of College Avenue where they learned the driver of the Camry was heading southbound on College Avenue and a police officer was driving slightly behind her in the lane next to her, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA

