Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SDPD: Man's body found in San Diego parking lot
Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.
Body found in Old Town; investigation underway
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a body was found in Old Town Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Sheriff search for possibly armed, dangerous man in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching San Marcos for a man who may be armed and dangerous, authorities said.
San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing
According to the San Diego Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Boy, 17, Arrested in Man's Stabbing Death in Imperial Beach
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
Officer injured after woman suspected of DUI crashes into patrol vehicle
An officer was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a woman suspected of DUI crashed into his patrol vehicle, according to San Diego Police.
Falling branch injures 3 people on Vacation Isle
SDPD says the incident in the Mission Bay area happened around 4:41 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ingraham St.
San Diego Channel
Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Imperial Beach, sheriff says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal stabbing on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach that happened Thursday night. Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the drive's 900 block around 11:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported in the area, according to a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Boy, 11, Seriously Injured By Vehicle in Vista Trying to Cross Street
A boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The 11-year-old child was trying to cross the street at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sgt. E. Cottrell said.
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
'Amazing' discovery after Border 32 Fire burns century-old home
Dulzura woman makes 'amazing' discovery after Border 32 Fire burns family's century-old home last week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ escapes house arrest in San Diego
The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools
SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave. Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday
If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
East County brush fire prompts evacuation warning
A vegetation fire threatened structures near Ramona, prompting evacuations.
Seven drivers were issued citations during Chula Vista checkpoint
Seven drivers were issued citations for driving unlicensed/suspended licenses at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista.
Woman in Serious Condition After Crash Involving Police Cruiser in College Area
The 21-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry was hospitalized Saturday after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 11:02 p.m. Friday to the 4900 block of College Avenue where they learned the driver of the Camry was heading southbound on College Avenue and a police officer was driving slightly behind her in the lane next to her, said Officer Robert Heims.
Man sentenced in killing of woman on North County hiking trail
A man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Carlsbad when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, county court officials announced.
Comments / 0