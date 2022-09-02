As crypto continues to gain traction and more tokens are launched, some new platforms have gained the attention of crypto enthusiasts and people who are just finding their way into crypto. The new crypto HypaSwap (HYPA) may be fairly new. Still, alongside Polkadot (DOT) and Ethereum (ETH), it is a crypto that shows a lot of promise, and it could provide huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT).

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO