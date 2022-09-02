Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Makes Bitcoin Prediction for Year 2042, Says One Big Issue Awaits BTC
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin has an idea for what the state of Bitcoin (BTC) will look like twenty years from now. In a new interview with economist Noah Smith, Buterin says that in the medium term, he thinks crypto assets will become about as volatile as gold or the stock market, moving away from the big bubble and crash phases of the past.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Ethereum, And Polkadot: Cryptos to Add to Your Portfolio in 2022 for Potentially Huge Gains
As crypto continues to gain traction and more tokens are launched, some new platforms have gained the attention of crypto enthusiasts and people who are just finding their way into crypto. The new crypto HypaSwap (HYPA) may be fairly new. Still, alongside Polkadot (DOT) and Ethereum (ETH), it is a crypto that shows a lot of promise, and it could provide huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT).
investing.com
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies to Drive the NFTs Sector – Blockonnect and Decentraland
2021 is the year non-fungible tokens (NFTs) broke through into the mainstream cryptocurrency market, disrupting the art world and industries beyond it. Since then, NFTs have evolved rapidly, with new projects pouring into the sector. One upcoming crypto project that will drive the NFT sector’s evolution further is Blockonnect.
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto Analysts’ September Choices: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH)
Crypto analysts have been busy this September making their choices for investments. Uniglo has been a favorite, with many seeing it as a good long-term investment. Bitcoin and Ethereum have also been popular choices, with many seeing them as good short-term investments. Here is a look at why these three assets have been chosen by analysts this month.
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra’s (LUNA) Are Good for Crypto – Here’s Why
The creator of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, is suggesting that a decline in the prices of crypto assets has benefits. Buterin says in an interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith that the fall in prices is “good” at exposing weaknesses. “I do think that price drops...
CoinDesk
7 Trends That Could Reignite Crypto Growth
Wall Street investment firm Bernstein last week listed seven predictions that could reignite growth in crypto. Even though the switch to a proof-of-stake method of maintaining its network from a proof-of-work one is just days away, there remains a healthy bit of skepticism, Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote in a note last week. They believe it will happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, and it will be a positive catalyst for crypto.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Alert as US Dollar Skyrockets to Highest Level in 20 Years
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with his timely Bitcoin calls is issuing an alert for BTC holders as the US dollar erupts to a level not seen in two decades. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 113,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin recently broke below its diagonal...
bitcoinist.com
Aave (AAVE), Tezos (XTZ), and Chronoly.io (CRNO): three crypto tokens to keep your eyes out for this winter
If you hear the word investing, what do you think of? A world where everything is perfect, and everyone is happy or a bleak and dark future where everyone is miserable, with no hope of ever being satisfied?. If your answer is the former, this article is for you. The...
decrypt.co
HIVE Blockchain to Explore Mining Ethereum Alternatives Ahead of Merge
HIVE Blockchain is reportedly mining nearly $350,000 in crypto every day and plans to diversify its operations after the merge. One of the industry's largest crypto mining companies, HIVE Blockchain, announced today that it hit record crypto mining production figures throughout August. The crypto miner claims to have unlocked an...
NEWSBTC
10x Crypto Gems: Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and Synthetix (SNX)
We are seeing a major boom in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, owing to the rising demand in the market for disintermediated financial services. The pandemic also catalyzed the need for digital and non-physical services, placing a spotlight on opportunities for electronic financial instruments that even the most common person could access simply by having a smartphone and an Internet connection.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Updates BTC, Ethereum and BNB Outlooks
A widely-followed crypto analyst is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) is about to be squeezed and subsequently nuked. Pseudonymous analyst Capo explains his reasons to his 501,600 Twitter followers with a new chart suggesting BTC could soon fall to sub-$16,000 levels. “BTC reasoning:. Shorts have been aping hard, especially below the...
CoinDesk
Traders Bet on GMX Tokens as Proxy for Ethereum Layer 2 Tool Arbitrum
Tokens of decentralized exchange (DEX) GMX have surged to a record high this week amid rising interest from traders betting on the growth of Arbitrum, a prominent Ethereum layer-2 scaling product. GMX allows users to trade spot and perpetual futures using its on-chain trading interface at low fees. Part of...
US News and World Report
Binance to Convert Users' USD Coin Into Its Own Stablecoin
(Reuters) -Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it will automatically convert user balances and new deposits of the stablecoins USD Coin, Pax Dollar and True USD into its own stablecoin, Binance USD. The move is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, Binance said in...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
