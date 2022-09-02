‘This school is on fire!’ – Governor Justice voices support for Bluefield State mine tech program

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield State University hosted a Wednesday evening program at which it was announced that the university has partnered with Pocahontas Land for the establishment of the Pocahontas Land Coal Producers Endowed Professorship.

The goal of the professorship? The re-establishment of the Bluefield State University Mining Engineering Technology program – a goal affirmed to be a worthwhile one by coal industry leaders as indicated by the show of support by the several in attendance Wednesday.

A winding road lead attentendees to the bustling room in which the events of the evening would take place. Here, sat a number of tables adorned with gold, blue, and soft white flowers, along with teas and waters, as well as salad preparations.

All this, situated beneath a dozen chandeliers which served to compound the glowing ambiance administered by the sun, which itself, could be seen purposefully making its way behind rolling hills of green from the arresting and perpetually in-flux view afforded by a sizeable window in the room.

The gradual descent of the sun seemed to propel traffic into the venue, and the main room of the event was filled with guests and chatter when one of the leading individuals situated at the head table before a Bluefield ‘Big Blue’ backdrop and podium spoke up.

Here, the first big-name introductions were made, beginning with First Lady Cathy Justice, and Governor Jim Justice who came out to speak at the event.

“Really and truly, this school is on fire,” Governor Justice said, going on to commend those involved with the institution, as well as the city itself, on the allegorical rebirth of the school through their recent national accreditation.

“This great school was really flat on its back,” Justice continued. The great community of Bluefield – Virginia or West Virginia – flat on its back. In many ways, of all places on this earth that should’ve died, it was the Bluefields.”

The governor continued, drawing parallels between the uphill battle and subsequent comeback story of Bluefield State University – along with those of the Virginia and West Virginia cities of Bluefield – with that of the coal industry.

“Who in this room doesn’t owe a giant part, if not all, of your life to coal?,” he queried. “I do owe my whole life to coal, I really do.

“I’ve been really privileged to be able to do things in the Bluefield area, and I’m proud of that. But I’m not going to be your typical politician that sits here and says ‘I’ve done, I’ve done, I’ve done,’ because I know better.”

“You’ve done it, and you’re continuing to do it every day. Right now you’re embarking on another cause that’s going to bring a mining engineering professorship to the school.”

The professorship would be a significant step in the goal of bringing back the Mining Engineering Technology Program that previously existed at Bluefield State.

Jack Richardson, COO of Warrior Met Coal Company and a 1984 graduate of the very same Bluefield State program, was in attendance Wednesday and presented as a featured speaker.

As one of the first graduates of the Bluefield Mining Engineering program to be hired by Consol, his success has blazed a trail for others following similar paths, and appearances such as these stand to continue those contributions to younger generations.

Dr. Robin Capehart, University President and key figure in the reinvention of Bluefield State, hopes the event will kickstart the return of the Mining Engineering Technology Program through the establishment of the Pocahontas Land Coal Producers Endowed Professorship.

This will provide scholarship opportunities for future students of the program, which the school hopes to have up and running by fall of next year.

“You’re doing something that is really going to be perpetual goodness for a long time to come,” the governor continued. “I am really proud to have been a grain of sand that has perpetuated some of that. But really and truly, at the end of the day, you should be so proud of yourselves.”

Concluding his remarks, Governor Justice excused himself and his party to an adjacent room so as to allow for the distribution of entrées to awaiting guests without incident.

“If we stay right here and Babydog sees real live food, she’s not going to be anything except hard for me to control,” proclaimed the Republican leader to the enthusiastic audience.

To learn more about Bluefield State University, their academic catalog, and the exciting projects they have underway in conjunction with their recent revitalization, visit the Bluefield State website here.