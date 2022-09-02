Read full article on original website
Related
Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
1,500-HP Stingray Is Officially The World's Fastest Corvette C8
With 490 horsepower at its disposal and a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of around three seconds, the $64,500 Corvette C8 is one of the cheapest ways to experience supercar performance. It's a seriously impressive machine - even Christian von Koenigsegg is bowled by GM's sports car. But what...
World's First 'Super-Quad' Is A Lamborghini V10-Powered 217-MPH Monster
After the madness of Monterey Car Week, we wrongly believed that nothing could shock us anymore. We saw a McLaren based on a video game concept car, a roofless RUF with exceptionally quirky styling, a Koenigsegg with an automatic gearbox that can act as a traditional manual with a clutch, and a coachbuilt homage to endurance racing Aston Martins of old. As for today's topic of conversation, even if it were revealed in such illustrious company, you'd be hard-pressed to find an individual who would not be gobsmacked at the despicable bastardization that was presented at Salon Prive in the UK yesterday.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ariel Hipercar EV Has 1,180 HP, AWD, And A Range-Extending Jet Turbine
Ariel first announced that it was working on an electric hypercar slayer called the Hipercar back in 2017. Back then, all we had to go on were claims and digital renders. But the car has now been completed and is ready to meet the world. And no, we did not spell that wrong. Hipercar is short for HIgh-PERformance CArbon Reduction.
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
New Pagani C10 Teaser Shows Off Gated Manual Shifter
The Pagani C10 is already shaping up to be something special. As the successor to the incredible Huayra family of hypercars, it has to be. As far back as 2019, we knew of the next-gen hypercar from the Italian brand. For now, it has been designated internally as C10, but we can be almost certain that it will receive an evocative name when the official reveal takes place in less than a week's time on 12 September 2022, at an event in Milan. So with less than a week to go, Pagani has kicked its teaser campaign into high gear with a new video showcasing what might just be the C10's best attribute - a gated manual shifter.
Porsche Is Raffling A One-Of-One Macan For Charity
Porsche always builds a good special edition. It also loves auctioning them. Porsche recently sold off a 911 built to remember Sally Carrera from Carsfor a cool $3 million, with every cent going to charity. Now, Porsche is going to perform the magic again, though we don't think this Signal Yellow Porsche Macan is going to go for a lofty $3 million, but in this market who knows? If you're really hankering for a yellow Macan like this, you can just shell out a few grand and have Porsche Manufaktur paint you one. Still, that color isn't all that makes this Macan special.
The Fastest Porsche 718 Boxster Ever Is Almost Ready
When Porsche took the covers off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it didn't take very long for all who sampled it to realize that the car is like a cut-price 911 GT3. In fact, some even prefer it over the 911 due to the fact that the GT4 RS is easier to predict and control. That intake noise directly behind your ears is hard to beat too. But what happens when you chop the top on the Cayman GT4 RS?
Honda Is Following BMW's Subscription Lead But With Key Differences
A while back, some distracted BMW buyers in South Korea were confused as the automaker's site offered them the chance to pay a monthly fee for heated seats despite the fact that their cars were equipped with the feature as standard. This went viral and caused an outcry everywhere, but BMW quickly clarified that buyers would always be able to access the features they paid for at purchase; only additional upgrades would be offered at an extra cost on a trial, subscription basis, and once the consumer had paid for them, they'd remain accessible. Many misinterpreted this as a perpetual cash grab, but the idea has merit, and many manufacturers remain committed to the idea. After all, people will get used to this way of doing things in time, says BMW.
MG Reveals An All-Electric Hot Hatch With 449 Horsepower
Remember the British sports car brand MG? Well, it's back under Chinese ownership and it has some exciting products coming out. Just in the past few weeks we've seen the beautiful MG7 sedan and an affordable electric hatchback called the MG4. Now, the MG4 is getting a hotter version called the Mulan Triumph Edition. Yes, Mulan as in the legendary Chinese heroine, and Triumph as in the former British car company owned by British Leyland, which also owned MG.
How The Honda Civic Type R Stacks Up Against Its Three Fiercest Rivals
Knowing that the new Civic Type R is its most significant release of the year, Honda took its time sharing the details of this much anticipated hot hatchback. The car was teased several times before being officially revealed in July, but we had to wait until this week to see (almost) all the juicy details on the specification sheet, most notably those related to the engine's outputs.
topgear.com
Porsche GT boss: new 911 GT3 RS 'most complicated' project ever
Andreas Preuninger talks TG through the latest track-honed wündercar. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The 992-generation 911 GT3 is already an ‘extreme’ car, at least according to the boss of Porsche’s GT division Andreas Preuninger. So extreme, he wanted to immediately make it more extreme.
Porsche Cayenne Facelift Strips Down To Reveal Production Bumpers
Over the last few months, Porsche has been detailing the history of the Cayenne SUV, revealing that the vehicle was almost a minivan. In fact, there was almost a convertible version too, but thankfully, the Cayenne arrived as a controversially styled but not hideous SUV with traditional proportions. As it has evolved, it has become much more attractive. The newest iteration of the SUV is set to continue that trend with a sleeker design that reinforces the Cayenne's relation to the Macan and the Taycan EV.
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Purosangue SUV Will Debut September 13
Ferrari is set to shake up its product portfolio by introducing its first-ever SUV. And unlike rivals Lamborghini et al, this won't be an SUV in the traditional sense of the word. From what we can tell, it appears that the new arrival, called the Purosangue, will be more like a posh station wagon with a couple of extra inches of ground clearance.
Good Luck Finding An Acura Integra Sitting At A Dealership
The past few years haven't been easy for Honda. While rival automakers have found a way to navigate the chip shortage and supply chain issues, the Japanese brand has been forced to cut production at several key factories. Similar challenges have seen Honda and Acura sales plummet; July sales declined by 47.4% compared to the same period last year.
CarBuzz.com
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0