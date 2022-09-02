Read full article on original website
Country music superstar Luke Combs stops his concert to give two young fans $140 from his wallet after reading their sign revealing they stacked firewood to buy the $200 tickets
Country superstar Luke Combs has refunded two children who stacked firewood to save enough money to see him in concert in Maine. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner at the Bangor show on Friday night to tell Combs of their hard work to earn enough money to pay for the tickets.
