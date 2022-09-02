ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID booster to fight against BA.5 variant available next week

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Friday a COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to protect against the original virus as well as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant will be available by next week to health care providers across the state. An NMDOH press release says that this variant is the most common form of COVID in the state.

The release states the new boosters will be a single dose and people who have previously completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as those who have had one or two booster doses. Omicron boosters can only be given if it has been at least two months since a person’s most recent vaccination.

KRQE News 13

‘Tale of two borders’: Mexicans not seen at busy crossings

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — As hundreds of migrants line up along an Arizona border wall around 4 a.m., agents try to separate them into groups by nationality. “Anyone from Russia or Bangladesh? I need somebody else from Russia here,” an agent shouts and then says quietly, almost to himself, “These are Romanian.”
YUMA, AZ
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

