Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts
B2B Payment Funding Down — But Not Out
Venture capital, private equity, seed and angel funding have been in the doldrums this summer, but there has been activity in the B2B payments space. According to Crunchbase, 10% of the top 100 most recent transactions were in the B2B FinTech space. PYMNTS has identified trends in several key sectors...
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
Coromandel Provides $25M in Credit to Nectar to Finance Short-Term Rental Businesses
Coromandel Capital has announced that it will be providing $25 million for a senior secured credit facility to Nectar, which gives cash flow financing for real estate entrepreneurs, a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). Nectar will use this to help short-term rental operators get advances on future revenue. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
Citigroup to Launch Financial Inclusion Initiatives Under OCC’s Project REACh
Citigroup will be launching two pilot programs under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Project REACh, or Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, to help underserved communities get more access to credit. One of the programs will get credit cards to those without credit scores, and the...
ADT Locks up $1.5B in Investments From State Farm, Google
Security company ADT has secured a total of $1.5 billion in investments from insurer State Farm and Google, the company announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). The bulk of that funding comes from a $1.2 billion equity investment from State Farm, which makes it a 15% owner of ADT, the company said in a news release.
B2B Payments Complexity Challenged by Speed, Fraud and Fees
Although payments systems have been around for centuries, building a reliable, modern and scalable system is rife with challenges, Shruthi Murthy, head of engineering at Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS in an interview. No matter the location, no matter the payments modality — digital or offline — these systems have focused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Open Banking Powers European Merchants With SlimPay, Tink Partnership
Payment service provider SlimPay and FinTech Tink are partnering to enable frictionless account-to-account payments across Europe, powered by open banking. “Our partnership with Tink means SlimPay can leverage open banking across several markets using one single partner,” SlimPay CEO Jérôme Traisnel said in a Tuesday (Sept. 6) Tink blog post. “And by launching SlimCollect, we offer merchants a secure account-to-account payments service with which to collect their recurring revenue.”
BNPL Provider Tabby Expands to Egypt to Serve Growing eCommerce Market
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) payments and shopping app Tabby has launched in Egypt, saying its buy now, pay later (BNPL) option will serve the growing number of consumers in the country who are using eCommerce. Tabby works with many brands and offers consumers a “Split in 4” product...
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
Luxe Retailers Look to Connect Payments, Data — and High-Touch Service
Luxury consumers accustomed to highly personalized experiences still expect them regardless of where and how they shop and buy. Data shows those insights today, but retailers with legacy systems face an uphill climb when modernizing channels to reflect a new digital reality. With so much commerce moving online and the...
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
Live Oak Bank Expands SBA Lending Program
Live Oak Bank has announced that 10 lenders have joined its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team in the first half of 2022. These lenders work with brokers, intermediaries and individuals to assist with business acquisitions, partner buyouts and real estate purchases, the Wilmington, North Carolina, bank said in a Friday (Sept. 2) news release.
Boots Launching Online Marketplace as Part of Digital Transformation
Boots is set to debut an online marketplace next year that will let third-party brands sell their wares through the Walgreens-owned U.K. health and beauty retailer as it undergoes a “digital transformation.”. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 6) news release, Boots Marketplace is scheduled to launch in the spring...
Vietnamese Ride-Hailing Startup Be Group Gets $60M Loan From Deutsche Bank
The Vietnamese startup Be Group, a rival of ride-hailer platform Grab, said it’s gotten a loan facility of $60 million, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Sept. 5). The loan, coming from Deutsche Bank, comes with a provision to allow financing to increase to as much as $100 million, according to Be Group CEO Vu Hoang Yen.
Telehealth 98point6 Secures $20M, Signs First Tech Licensing Deal
Virtual primary care startup 98point6 raised $20 million in a funding round and also signed its first licensing deal for its technology with MultiCare Health System’s hybrid ambulatory care division Indigo Health. “Indigo Health’s strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a...
ByteDance CFO: No Plans to Take Company Public
ByteDance, the Chinese unicorn that owns the popular social media platform TikTok, has no plans to go public, the company’s chief financial officer said this week. As the South China Morning Post reported Friday (Sept. 2), CFO Julia Gao made this announcement during an internal staff meeting Wednesday (Aug. 31) that also included several company executives.
FinTech Kevin Teams With Monet+ on in-Store A2A Payments
U.K.-based FinTech kevin has partnered Monet+ to deliver account-to-account (A2A) payments via the Monet+ Switchio platform, the firm announced on its website Friday (Sept. 2). Switchio by Monet+ works with multiple acquirers to manage millions of transactions each day. By integrating the FinTech’s infrastructure into the Switchio platform, Monet+ becomes...
Will Graylin Resigns From Synchrony’s Board of Directors
Consumer financial services company Synchrony has said Will Graylin has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors to focus more on other ventures, a press release says. Graylin will focus on the super-app company OV Loop he founded, along with Indigo Tech, a next-generation EV company working with road-sensing smart wheels, where he works as chairman and CEO.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0