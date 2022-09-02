ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Pirates honor SFU softball team for winning five consecutive NEC titles

Pittsburgh (WJAC) — The Pittsburgh Pirates honored the Saint Francis University softball team over the weekend for its historic run of winning five consecutive conference championships. On Sunday, prior to the Pirates' game versus the Blue Jays, members of the Red Flash softball program were granted access to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
d9and10sports.com

Curwensville’s McGarry Named Week Two 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille

WARREN, Pa. – With seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter of a road game at Juniata Valley, Dan McGarry and Curwensville found themselves in a dog fight tied at 15. Then McGarry took over the ball game accounting for three Golden Tide scores in just over five minutes to help Curwensville to a 36-15 run. That is why McGarry is the Week 2 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
CURWENSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
Clearfield, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio

Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey

State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

2022 Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival schedule

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAJ

Clearfield County hosting 9/11 remembrance ceremony

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled to take place to honor the victims of the attacks 21 years ago, Mason Strouse, Clearfield Borough Mayor, announced. The ceremony will take place outside the Clearfield County Courthouse starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Police, fire department, as well as local […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Penn

Crimson Hoax: Mystery on campus: the curious case of Pratt Hall

*This story is fictional. Strange things have been happening at IUP over the summer, and there is one building that is the epicenter of the weirdness. Pratt Hall, a building on campus formerly known as the home of various IUP facilities, was recently closed down, and the facilities encased in it were relocated to other areas of campus.
INDIANA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Learn about the Horseshoe Curve at upcoming display event

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happening this weekend in Blair County is the living history display — “Altoona at Work.” This display, at the world-famous Horseshoe Curve, will highlight the hardworking Irish immigrants who built the Mainline between 1851 and 1854. Re-enactors will give hands-on interpretation and educational programs that cover the history of the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Onward State

‘Scott’s Roasting’ To Open Barbecue Stand In Beaver Stadium

Gameday just got a little bit tastier, folks. Bellefonte-area barbecue joint “Scott’s Roasting” announced on Facebook that it will open a stand inside Beaver Stadium for the 2022 football season. Fans can find the stand near Gate C on the stadium’s ground level. Scott’s Roasting plans...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WJAC TV

Group holds Autism Walk for children, families to raise awareness

BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Community, a nonprofit, held its annual Central PA Autism Walk and Exposition at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday for children and parents. All this was to raise awareness about autism and a number of other conditions. 6 News...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Christmas Tree Drought?

Johnstown, PA — In 2019 the Mytrysak family purchased their 60 acre Christmas tree farm in Indiana County. Brandon Mytrysak is the Co Owner of Mytrysak Family Tree Farm. He shared, “I'm the third generation tree farmer in the Mytrysak family.”. Brandon and his wife Stacey already have...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy