WJAC TV
Pirates honor SFU softball team for winning five consecutive NEC titles
Pittsburgh (WJAC) — The Pittsburgh Pirates honored the Saint Francis University softball team over the weekend for its historic run of winning five consecutive conference championships. On Sunday, prior to the Pirates' game versus the Blue Jays, members of the Red Flash softball program were granted access to the...
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
d9and10sports.com
Curwensville’s McGarry Named Week Two 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – With seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter of a road game at Juniata Valley, Dan McGarry and Curwensville found themselves in a dog fight tied at 15. Then McGarry took over the ball game accounting for three Golden Tide scores in just over five minutes to help Curwensville to a 36-15 run. That is why McGarry is the Week 2 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Houtzdale, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Berlin Brothersvalley High School football team will have a game with Moshannon Valley High School on September 05, 2022, 15:00:00. Berlin Brothersvalley High SchoolMoshannon Valley High School.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio
Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey
State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
2022 Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival schedule
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman […]
Johnstown celebrates history at the annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival
Johnstown residents celebrated their heritage at the annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival
Clearfield County hosting 9/11 remembrance ceremony
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled to take place to honor the victims of the attacks 21 years ago, Mason Strouse, Clearfield Borough Mayor, announced. The ceremony will take place outside the Clearfield County Courthouse starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Police, fire department, as well as local […]
Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca makes quick impact for Penn State at Purdue
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game. The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.
Penn
Crimson Hoax: Mystery on campus: the curious case of Pratt Hall
*This story is fictional. Strange things have been happening at IUP over the summer, and there is one building that is the epicenter of the weirdness. Pratt Hall, a building on campus formerly known as the home of various IUP facilities, was recently closed down, and the facilities encased in it were relocated to other areas of campus.
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
Learn about the Horseshoe Curve at upcoming display event
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happening this weekend in Blair County is the living history display — “Altoona at Work.” This display, at the world-famous Horseshoe Curve, will highlight the hardworking Irish immigrants who built the Mainline between 1851 and 1854. Re-enactors will give hands-on interpretation and educational programs that cover the history of the […]
‘It’s lovely.’ Gamble Mill marks first year as Bellefonte’s small business community grows
“Everybody looks at the Gamble Mill with the renovations and it gives a sense of pride of all that has been going on in Bellefonte.”
Onward State
‘Scott’s Roasting’ To Open Barbecue Stand In Beaver Stadium
Gameday just got a little bit tastier, folks. Bellefonte-area barbecue joint “Scott’s Roasting” announced on Facebook that it will open a stand inside Beaver Stadium for the 2022 football season. Fans can find the stand near Gate C on the stadium’s ground level. Scott’s Roasting plans...
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: Too Little but not too Late From Yurcich, Clifford
With about two minutes left, I had a thought I’d had once before in the opening game of a Penn State football season. During the 2018 Appalachian State game as it went to overtime, I remember having the same thought I had Thursday in West Lafayette. “Oh well, this...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 570S | Spotted in State College, Pennsylvania
At The Heights in State College. Also, it has been awhile since i've been looking for cars but I do believe this is a 570s, but please correct me if I'm wrong. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In fills downtown Altoona
Blair County residents gathered filled downtown Altoona for the fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In.
WJAC TV
Group holds Autism Walk for children, families to raise awareness
BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Community, a nonprofit, held its annual Central PA Autism Walk and Exposition at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday for children and parents. All this was to raise awareness about autism and a number of other conditions. 6 News...
WJAC TV
Christmas Tree Drought?
Johnstown, PA — In 2019 the Mytrysak family purchased their 60 acre Christmas tree farm in Indiana County. Brandon Mytrysak is the Co Owner of Mytrysak Family Tree Farm. He shared, “I'm the third generation tree farmer in the Mytrysak family.”. Brandon and his wife Stacey already have...
