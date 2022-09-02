Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
UC Police, Obion Co. Sheriff Conduct Saturation Patrols
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department along with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a saturation patrol and DUI Check Point on Saturday night September 4. During the evening, multiple violations were addressed to included speeding, open alcoholic beverages, registration violations and the arrest of a wanted subject. (Union City Police photo).
WBBJ
Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims,...
WBBJ
Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/02/22 – 09/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway Sheriff warns of new scam
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office warned residents late last week of a new scam. The Sheriff's Office said they received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents and representing themselves as a deputy. Reportedly the person was requesting money because of legal issues. Sheriff Nicky Knight reminded the public...
WBBJ
Jackson woman facing charges after 2-year-old falls out of vehicle
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell out of a moving vehicle during an alleged domestic incident. 19-year-old Amyah Clark is being charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. According to court documents, around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, Clark was...
Couple arrested after drugs, gun found outside Stewart County courthouse
A Buchanan couple faces multiple drug charges after they were arrested in the parking lot of a Stewart County courthouse earlier this week.
WBBJ
2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle. Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The victim was identified as 20-year-old...
radionwtn.com
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen reported missing in Graves County has been found, sheriff's office says
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Melody Allen who was reported as being missing and/or runaway on Friday. Police say she was last seen Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. leaving her residence south of Sedalia. She is described as a white female,...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield traffic stop nets Wingo man on meth charge
A traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday led to a Wingo man's arrest on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Mayfield just before 9 pm, and performed a search after speaking with the occupants. Meth and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during the search. The sheriff's office said a...
Dresden Enterprise
Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin
A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin. According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.
WBBJ
Jackson seeks to fill City Council position left by Gary Pickens
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is looking to fill a seat on City Council. District One Councilman Gary Pickens has announced his resignation from the council, stating that he is moving outside of the district. The Mayor’s Office is now accepting resumes to fill the unexpired term...
KFVS12
Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2. The search took place at a home on North First Street. After the search, 35-year-old William...
actionnews5.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Meth, heroin among $166K worth of drugs found in South Fulton home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in South Fulton teamed up in a raid this week at a home that they were watching for some time. Three people are facing multiple felony charges. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. SWAT teams from South Fulton...
actionnews5.com
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
