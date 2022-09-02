ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, TN

radionwtn.com

UC Police, Obion Co. Sheriff Conduct Saturation Patrols

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department along with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a saturation patrol and DUI Check Point on Saturday night September 4. During the evening, multiple violations were addressed to included speeding, open alcoholic beverages, registration violations and the arrest of a wanted subject. (Union City Police photo).
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
CAMDEN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway Sheriff warns of new scam

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office warned residents late last week of a new scam. The Sheriff's Office said they received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents and representing themselves as a deputy. Reportedly the person was requesting money because of legal issues. Sheriff Nicky Knight reminded the public...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Jackson woman facing charges after 2-year-old falls out of vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell out of a moving vehicle during an alleged domestic incident. 19-year-old Amyah Clark is being charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. According to court documents, around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, Clark was...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle. Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The victim was identified as 20-year-old...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man

Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
PURYEAR, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield traffic stop nets Wingo man on meth charge

A traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday led to a Wingo man's arrest on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Mayfield just before 9 pm, and performed a search after speaking with the occupants. Meth and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during the search. The sheriff's office said a...
MAYFIELD, KY
Dresden Enterprise

Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin

A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin. According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Jackson seeks to fill City Council position left by Gary Pickens

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is looking to fill a seat on City Council. District One Councilman Gary Pickens has announced his resignation from the council, stating that he is moving outside of the district. The Mayor’s Office is now accepting resumes to fill the unexpired term...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2. The search took place at a home on North First Street. After the search, 35-year-old William...
STEELE, MO
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
thecamdenchronicle.com

New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District

The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

