Michigan Capitol Confidential
California’s energy struggles could be Michigan's future
California’s energy struggles are a cautionary tale for Michigan. First, California issued a rule banning the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The press spread the headline far and wide, as a symbol of progress. Then, as so-called extreme heat brought higher demand for energy, the state turned...
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
12th Street Boat Launch Parking Lot
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the City of Port Huron will be making improvements to the 12th Street Boat Launch parking lot. These improvements will include new asphalt pavement, pavement markings and signage. During these operations the parking lot and boat launch will be closed, and unavailable for use. We...
Check out when experts predict Michigan's foliage will be at its most colorful
MICHIGAN, USA — Soon, vacationers will pack up for the season, a chill will return to the air and walks in nature will be met with the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet. Fall is quickly approaching here in Michigan, and residents are anxiously awaiting the stunning colors...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
The Oakland Press
Review to be conducted of federal funding for county roads
Funding for Oakland County roads will be the subject of a Wednesday meeting of the county’s federal-aid committee. This group chooses projects in the county that will get federal road funding. The meeting is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Rochester Hills City Auditorium, 1000 Rochester Drive in Rochester...
DTE customers frustrated over lack of communication and five days without power
DTE says they expect 95% of customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Friday. However, that’s cold comfort for those like Mark Lupa who have been in the dark since Monday.
Warmer trend for September, CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal'
A warmer trend is anticipated for September, the CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal' category
Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
Lead found at 14 of 22 homes tested in Imlay City after GLWA water line break
IMLAY CITY, MI -- Lead was detected in water at 14 of 22 homes that were tested in Imlay City after a transmission line break, prompting the distribution of free faucet filters and bottled water, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. A spokeswoman for the MDHHS...
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace
This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Novi company wins award for 62-acre wildlife habitat that only employees can visit
Wouldn’t it be nice to walk through a lush birch tree forest, wetlands full of wildlife, and see native pollinator flowers buzzing with bees and butterflies all next to a nice gravel winding path on your lunch break? Well, at ITC Holding Corp. in Novi, that’s the case for its employees.
The Oakland Press
Educational effects of pandemic begin to emerge
A new report shows Michigan third-graders felt the effects of the pandemic in the classroom. The report from the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC) showed 5.8% of third graders, roughly 5,680 statewide, who took the English language arts, or ELA, Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) test received scores that make them eligible to be retained under the Read by Grade Three Law.
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
