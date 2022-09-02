Warrant issued for suspect in Northeast Heights murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been filed for Derrik Bonner who is suspected in a murder in the Foothills. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing David Salazar on August 7 at the Copper Ridge Apartment on Tramway.

According to the warrant, investigators believe Bonner forced his way into the apartment with Salazar’s ex-girlfriend and another man to get her belongings back. Police say an argument ensured and Bonner shot Salazar.

