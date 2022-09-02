ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant issued for suspect in Northeast Heights murder

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been filed for Derrik Bonner who is suspected in a murder in the Foothills. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing David Salazar on August 7 at the Copper Ridge Apartment on Tramway.

According to the warrant, investigators believe Bonner forced his way into the apartment with Salazar’s ex-girlfriend and another man to get her belongings back. Police say an argument ensured and Bonner shot Salazar.

Comments / 5

Stephen Providenti
3d ago

all to get belongings back from an ex. Now the ex is dead and the new boyfriend goes to prison. She must have really needed her stuff...

Reply
3
Molly Wojtacki
3d ago

All I have to say, was it worth it. 5 years from now, your really going to regret how stupid this was.

Reply
4
