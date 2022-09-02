Read full article on original website
Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?
Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
7 Trends That Could Reignite Crypto Growth
Wall Street investment firm Bernstein last week listed seven predictions that could reignite growth in crypto. Even though the switch to a proof-of-stake method of maintaining its network from a proof-of-work one is just days away, there remains a healthy bit of skepticism, Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote in a note last week. They believe it will happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, and it will be a positive catalyst for crypto.
Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Wallet Removes $33M of Staked Ether From Curve Pool
A wallet belonging to insolvent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has removed $33 million worth of staked ether (stETH) from the Curve pool, according to on-chain data. The Singapore-based fund, which filed for bankruptcy in July, also removed 200 bitcoins (BTC), $4 million in tether (USDT) and $4 million worth of wrapped ether (wETH) in liquidity from Convex, a platform that boosts rewards for Curve stakers and liquidity providers.
Traders Bet on GMX Tokens as Proxy for Ethereum Layer 2 Tool Arbitrum
Tokens of decentralized exchange (DEX) GMX have surged to a record high this week amid rising interest from traders betting on the growth of Arbitrum, a prominent Ethereum layer-2 scaling product. GMX allows users to trade spot and perpetual futures using its on-chain trading interface at low fees. Part of...
Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham have warned an epic stock market crash is underway. Here's what 5 doomsayers expect to happen next.
Michael Burry, Jeremy Grantham, and other market experts have warned the stock-market downturn this year is far from over. Nouriel Roubini, Robert Kiyosaki, and Harry Dent are among those predicting asset prices will plunge further. They have cited excessive valuations, stubborn inflation, a potential recession, pandemic disruptions, and food and fuel crises as some of the reasons they expect a devastating crash.
Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?
AMD stock has been a terrific investment over the past five years. The chipmaker could gain a bigger share of the lucrative markets it is operating in. AMD has multiple catalysts that could help sustain its terrific growth over the next five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Should You Be Worried About Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?
As stock prices fall yet again, many investors are rethinking their strategies.
Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate
Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
The growth-heavy Nasdaq is down 25% this year, teeing up some great buying opportunities. These brands still have tremendous growth potential to create lasting wealth for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
DeFi Giant Aave Stops Loaning Ether Ahead of the Merge
Aave, a big decentralized lending platform, has invoked new rules to protect itself from several risks that could stem from a surge in borrowing demand for ether (ETH) from crypto traders betting on the Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming technological overhaul. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, the Aave community overwhelmingly...
Ethereum Classic's Hashrate, Prices Surge as Miners Prepare for Post-Merge Reality
Ethereum Classic has emerged as an unlikely winner ahead of Ethereum’s Merge scheduled for later this month, with network metrics surging to lifetime highs and ETC tokens gaining value in a mostly flat market. The Ethereum Classic hashrate reached over 48.64 terahashes per second (TH/s) as of Tuesday morning,...
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September
The Trade Desk is a demand-side facilitator of digital ad purchases that many advertisers can't live without. Global-e Online is an international e-commerce company with a service in demand by merchants large and small. SoFi Technologies is an all-digital bank with a stock price that has been beaten down despite...
Binance to convert users' USD Coin into its own stablecoin
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it will automatically convert user balances and new deposits of the stablecoins USD Coin, Pax Dollar and True USD into its own stablecoin, Binance USD.
Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness
Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned...
Crypto Exchange Upbit Publishes Token Listing, Delisting Procedure After Government Pressure
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange published its token listing procedure Friday in response to pressure from the government following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin. The listing procedures include examining transparency of the underlying project, support for transactions and fair participation for investors. Delisting criteria include violation of laws,...
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Crypto Exchange Bybit Barred From Brokering Securities in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) banned the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit from brokering securities. In a declaratory act published on Monday, the CVM...
First Mover Asia: Ethereum's Merge Starts to Hit Gaming Chip Prices
Prices: Bitcoin waffles around $20K for the ninth straight day. Binance plans to halt exchange support for three stablecoins that rival its own BUSD. Insights: With an end to Ethererum proof-of-work mining on the horizon, thanks to the upcoming Merge and its shift to a proof-of-stake blockchain system, prices for GPUs are dropping like a rock, Sam Reynolds reports.
UK Crypto Firms Must Now Report Sanctions Breaches, Freeze Accounts
The U.K. Treasury, the government’s finance arm, wants crypto exchanges and wallet providers operating in the country to report suspected sanctions breaches to authorities, updated guidance shows. Crypto companies must freeze assets and report them to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), an authority within the Treasury, if...
