USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative
DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
USF Music School Seeking Participants For Cognitive Study
Music touches people creatively and socially, but it also deeply affects our brains. Jennifer Bugos, Ph.D., first considered that idea when she was much younger, as a secondary caregiver for her grandparents. With her grandfather’s ability to speak declining to the point where he could barely utter a sentence, she would play the piano, and he would sing every word to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Nearby, her grandmother was in a near vegetative state, but her toe would still tap along to the music.
10 graduate from Hillsborough jail program for incarcerated veterans
Ten incarcerated veterans graduated from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Veterans Resurgence Program, the agency reported on Sunday.
HCC Addresses Nursing Shortage With First-ever Bachelor’s Degree Offering
The first bachelor’s degree offering in the 54-year history of Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is new this fall with online classes for registered nurses seeking to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree. Also offered at HCC is an associate degree in nursing, which provides an entry-level...
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
Local restaurant gives percentage of sales to local charities during September
A Tampa Bay area restaurant is donating a percentage of its sales to local organizations that help people in our community, and restaurant goers get to choose the charity.
Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner
A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida
Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
Criminal investigation involving Tampa Bay child welfare agency now inactive after leads run dry
A strident announcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about a criminal investigation of the Tampa Bay area's lead child welfare agency came less than a year ago, but now the probe has quietly gone inactive.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
HCSO launches High Visibility Enforcement Program to curb traffic deaths
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY - Just over a week ago, there were five crashes involving pedestrians and a biker in the Tampa Bay area. Three people were killed as a result and authorities said it's not a new problem here. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County ranks in the top 25...
Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
Current and Former Judges and Prosecutors File Friend of the Court Brief in Support of Suspended Hillsborough County Prosecutor Andrew Warren
Tampa - Friday September 2, 2022: More than sixty current and former judges and prosecutors from across the nation have signed a friend of the court brief in support of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Among them are Members of Florida’s 1997–98 Constitution Revision Commission who approved the...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Treasure Island (FL)
Treasure Island in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, is shoreline heaven. This little city had about 6,910 individuals during the 2020 census. Treasure Island, along the Gulf of Mexico, is a mother lode of shocking attractions and delightful natural life, which generally give its guests something special to recall. The...
