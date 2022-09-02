Read full article on original website
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1
Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight
Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday
The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
New Cowboys O-Lineman Jason Peters Signs; Will He Practice On Monday?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame
Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame
It wasn't always pretty, but Ohio State opened the season with a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Down 10-7 at halftime, the Buckeyes mustered enough offense while holding the Fighting Irish to just 253 total yards at Ohio Stadium. The morning after Ohio State's monumental win, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reflected...
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
NFL world reacts to huge Julian Edelman news
There have been reports about a potential NFL return for former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, but some other huge news regarding the former Super Bowl MVP emerged on Tuesday. According to Patriots beat reporter Zack Cox, Edelman will be getting his own “A Football Life” episode on...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
