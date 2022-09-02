ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
MPD investigating double non-fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:25 a.m. on Monday September 5th near State Street and Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive. Authorities say a man from Chicago was grazed by a bullet on his leg and was treated at the...
Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death was Marquette University graduate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Journalist Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review Journal, with strong ties to Milwaukee, was found stabbed to death outside his home over the weekend. On Aug. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found German, 69 years old, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. It appears the journalist was involved in an altercation with another person, which led to the stabbing.
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
Strike continues for CNH workers in Racine; workers want to get back to work

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday unionized workers of CNH industrial company continued their strike. This comes after contract negotiations were broken months ago between workers and the company. Labor Day, union workers of United Auto Way held their own labor fest. The chapter president Yasin Mahdi said the workers...
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
