Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
South Milwaukee firefighters respond to 2 Labor Day incidents at Grant Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two separate rescue efforts this Labor Day in South Milwaukee brought emergency vehicles to Grant Park. A captain with the South Milwaukee Fire Department says both accidents involved children and in this vast park, they were just 100 yards apart. The first happened right along the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
WISN
Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
Locals frustrated following shootings in Milwaukee's entertainment district
Another shooting downtown Monday morning has left a stinging feeling for locals who frequent through Milwaukee's entertainment district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weekend violence adds to spike in downtown Milwaukee crime
Multiple weekend shootings in downtown Milwaukee mark an unsettling trend in violence in the city's economic epicenter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon man to appear in Washington County Circuit Court September 7, 2022 on charges in fatal crash
September 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Horicon man in connection with a fatal crash June 28, 2022, involving a woman from Mayville and her child. According to the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the multi-vehicle accident that...
CBS 58
2 children rescued from water at Grant Park Beach, taken to area hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two children were rescued from Grant Park Beach Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Officials say a call came in just after 3 p.m. One adult is said to have jumped in to rescue the children. The sheriff's office says both children "may have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
MPD investigating double non-fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:25 a.m. on Monday September 5th near State Street and Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive. Authorities say a man from Chicago was grazed by a bullet on his leg and was treated at the...
Northridge Mall owners face $26,000+ in fines after failing court order
The owners of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall already face $26,000 in fines and counting after a judge ruled they are not securing the property according to his orders.
CBS 58
Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death was Marquette University graduate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Journalist Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review Journal, with strong ties to Milwaukee, was found stabbed to death outside his home over the weekend. On Aug. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found German, 69 years old, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. It appears the journalist was involved in an altercation with another person, which led to the stabbing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, rollover crash; neighbors upset by what they saw
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase over the weekend ended in a crash. Police say the people in the car were not even 16 years old – and neighbors who watched it unfold say they are surprised everyone made it out alive. Officials say officers were chasing a stolen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
2-month-old Milwaukee boy dies after being found at Illinois truck stop
A 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died after he was hit in the head in the southern Chicago suburb of Monee on Aug. 31.
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
CBS 58
Strike continues for CNH workers in Racine; workers want to get back to work
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday unionized workers of CNH industrial company continued their strike. This comes after contract negotiations were broken months ago between workers and the company. Labor Day, union workers of United Auto Way held their own labor fest. The chapter president Yasin Mahdi said the workers...
CBS 58
Washington Co. Humane Society takes in 47 dogs intercepted during illegal transport
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Washington County Humane Society announced the rescue of 47 dogs Friday, Sept. 2 after the sheriff's department intercepted an illegal transport from the South. The humane society says they are mostly puppies that came from Texas. They say most of the puppies seem...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
CBS 58
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
Comments / 3