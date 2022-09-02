Read full article on original website
Related
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
What Yolt’s Exit Means For Europe’s Competitive Open Banking Market
At the end of August, the Dutch banking group ING announced that it would be phasing out its open banking platform Yolt, citing a “rapidly evolving and changing market” as the main factor behind the decision. Having launched Yolt as a personal financial management app in 2017, last...
CBDC Weekly: Digital Dollar Project Starts Sandbox; IMF Pushes for Cross-Border Platform; India Plans Live Pilot
The U.S. Digital Dollar Project (DDP) has announced plans to create a technical sandbox where members and financial services providers can experiment with a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) that its organizers hope the government will eventually issue. While more than 100 countries are either studying, experimenting with or...
Today in Crypto: FIFA Builds NFT Platform for Soccer Fans; Meta Begins EU Campaign to Tout Real-World Potential of Metaverse
FIFA will be debuting a non-fungible token (NFT) platform to offer digital collectibles portraying the best game moments in soccer, Bitcoin.com reported. The platform will likely open later in the month and will come with several initial collections of tokens along with more to be released later, according to the report.
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
B2B Payment Funding Down — But Not Out
Venture capital, private equity, seed and angel funding have been in the doldrums this summer, but there has been activity in the B2B payments space. According to Crunchbase, 10% of the top 100 most recent transactions were in the B2B FinTech space. PYMNTS has identified trends in several key sectors...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Bnk To The Future Signs Deal to Buy Crypto Lender Salt
One of the first bitcoin and crypto securities businesses is looking to acquire one of the initial crypto lending platforms in a deal that aims to result in a regulatory-compliant solution for customers impacted by the current crypto lending crisis. Bitcoin and crypto securities firm Bnk To The Future has...
E.U. Digital Wallets Take On Global Card Networks, Strive For Interoperability
Interoperability has long been a guiding principle for the European payments ecosystem. A kind of mantra that has weathered the rollercoaster of European political (dis)integration, payment systems interoperability promises to deliver smoother cross-border trade and a more frictionless experience for consumers as they travel around the continent. Helping to deliver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binance to Auto-Convert USDC, USDP, TUSD to Its Own Stablecoin
Binance announced its BUSD auto-conversion program, a company blog post said Monday (Sept. 5), which converts one-to-one USDC, USDP and TUSD stablecoins to Binance’s own BUSD. The world’s largest crypto trading platform also announced that it would remove USDC, the second largest stablecoin, from its spot trading pairs list....
UK Regulators Scrutinize Revolut After Finding Audit Flaws
Revolut is being pressured to improve its internal controls for financial reporting, after the U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council said the FinTech’s audits were flawed and had a high risk of “misstatement,” the Financial Times reported Monday (Sept. 5). The payments group had several key personnel losses...
ADT Locks up $1.5B in Investments From State Farm, Google
Security company ADT has secured a total of $1.5 billion in investments from insurer State Farm and Google, the company announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). The bulk of that funding comes from a $1.2 billion equity investment from State Farm, which makes it a 15% owner of ADT, the company said in a news release.
Invoice Financing, Real-Time Cash Flow Forecasting Bring Relief to Struggling UK SMEs
The past 18 months have been a period of “unbelievable stress” for small- to medium-sized business (SMBs) owners in the U.K., according to Ann Marie Juliano, founder and CEO at London-based business finance startup Muse. Because the U.K. FinTech connects to software systems and SMBs’ bank accounts to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homegrown Smartphones Cater to African Needs, Pave Way for Global Leadership
In the most recent quarterly report published by the International Data Corporation (IDC) to assess the state of the global mobile phone market, it was reported that smartphone shipments across Africa declined 7.9% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2022, continuing a trend that has been ongoing since Q2 2021.
Saudi Central Bank Taps Mohsen AlZahrani to Lead Virtual Assets Program
The Saudi Central Bank has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani as the head of its virtual assets and central bank digital currency program, which could see the Gulf state getting more into crypto. AlZahrani was a former managing director for consultancy firm Accenture, Bloomberg reported Sunday (Sept. 4). He’ll now be reporting...
CMA Cracks Down on ‘Bundling’ Rules Breach at Top UK Banks
The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) this week announced that it has directed NatWest to issue refunds after it was found to have breached banking rules that forbid “bundling.”. By forcing business customers to open a current account to secure a loan, businesses incur unnecessary fees...
SPAC Investors Prepare for Surge in Liquidations
Investors who put funds into blank check companies will likely see a liquidity boost of more than $75 billion in the next six months, as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that went public during the listings boom will probably have to return their cash. The Financial Times wrote Sunday (Sept....
Today in the Connected Economy: China’s Pinduoduo Debuts US eCommerce Platform
Today in the connected economy, Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo opens Temu, its U.S. online shopping site. Also, Google tests alternative payment methods in new countries, and cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum gets ready to open a branch in the metaverse. Chinese eCommerce firm Pinduoduo has debuted an online shopping site in...
Report: UK Already Suspects $1.3B ‘Bounce-Back’ Loans Fraudulent
The British government reportedly expects that 3.3 billion pounds (about $3.8 billion) of the “bounce-back” loans it made to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in response to the pandemic will be ultimately found to have been fraudulent. According to a Friday (Sept. 2) report by Reuters, another source...
Lawsuits Show Crypto KYC Can Help Recover Losses
One of the biggest issues virtually all crypto regulations seek to fix is the need to identify the parties in every transaction, which is difficult given that blockchain technology is specifically designed to be “trustless” in a way that allows owners and sellers to hide behind cryptographic pseudonyms.
US Stablecoin Bill Hits a Snag as Negotiations Break Down
A major Congressional effort to create regulations around stablecoins has hit a bump in the road, and while negotiations still ongoing, they are likely to extend beyond what the calendar allows. The negotiations come down to the Democratic chairwoman of the panel, Maxine Waters, and its ranking Republican, Patrick McHenry,...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0