Target is bringing its A-game this Labor Day sale — here are 20 of the best deals
Target is always here to help us get our home decorated, kitchen set up and wardrobe filled out — and, well, also to show us a ton of things we never knew we needed (but we do). Right now, the retailer is having a huge Labor Day sale, with pieces for the home, wardrobe, kitchen, outdoor area and more all nicely discounted.
Real Simple
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale
Deal hunters, you're in luck! You just found yourself a savvy, budget-minded personal shopper to help you score the best savings this Labor Day weekend. Amazon's huge Labor Day weekend sale features more than 10,000 deals, including savings on fall fashion, beauty products, home decor, kitchen gadgets, smart home electronics, and more. And rather than sifting through all of its offers, I've rounded up some of the best ones that even I, Real Simple's shopping editor, can't resist.
The 16 best Labor Day 2022 furniture sales to shop right now
As the seasons begin to switch from summer to fall, so does the urge to spruce up our homes as we prepare for cooler weather and more time spent indoors. If you’re looking to redecorate, refresh or go for a full-on overhaul, Labor Day furniture sales from Burrow, Overstock and more are a great time to get more for less.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
All the Early Labor Day Kitchen and Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Labor Day weekend marks a significant shift in the year for many of us, from changes in the weather to getting back to school. If you’re reading this, you’re probably like us and tend to use seasonal transitions (and the sales that come with them!) as excuses to update your kitchen, home organization, decor, and essentials. Luckily, Labor Day comes with deals as exciting as the long weekend, and everything from cookware and kitchen appliances to vacuums and mattresses marked down — even ahead of the weekend.
Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More
After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts. Clothing Deals Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s...
People
Upgrade Your Bathroom with Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towel Set While It's on Sale
If your bathroom towels are starting to get thin, now's a great time to invest in a set of fluffy towels backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set is 35 percent off at Amazon. The popular towels (they have 31,000 five-star ratings!) are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, meaning they're soft to the touch. And thanks to their long pile height, they're also super plush and absorbent, so they'll dry you off quickly.
Refinery29
Browse Everlane’s Labor Day Sale — It Has Everything You Need
Everyone, gather around and direct your attention to Everlane. We're making this quick and easy, so you can get in the race for the best transitional staples. Everlane's Long Weekend Sale is here, and it runs through Monday, September 5. Most pieces are up to 60% off with 30% off denim. However, select styles can easily go up to 75% off. Items are selling out fast, with people sprucing up their last summer 'fits while prepping for cozy fall ensembles.
Le Creuset Just Launched a New Color That’s Perfect for Fall
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What could possibly make the start of fall — aka soup and stew season — even better than it already is? Stocking up on some new cookware, of course! To help you do just that, Le Creuset has announced the newest color to their line of cast-iron cookware and stoneware bakeware, which includes their iconic Dutch oven. Starting today, you can get your favorite Le Creuset pieces in Nutmeg, a warm, neutral shade designed to be a gorgeous stand-alone item or to easily blend in with the rest of your cookware.
Floyd's Furniture of Our Dreams Is Already 20% Off for Labor Day
Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. I used to write predominantly about architecture and design, and in 2016, I met Kyle Hoff, one of Floyd’s founders and CEO, on a flight to Milan to attend Salone del Mobile, a.k.a the Milan Furniture Fair, as Floyd was launching to much fanfare. Since, Hoff and co-founder Alex O'Dell have grown their Detroit-based brand tremendously by showcasing their ideas for accessible, high-end design that can also reduce the waste created by low-quality, disposable furniture. Now, with the brand’s arsenal of sofas, bed frames, and more, it’s hard to believe that it launched on Kickstarter with just one product—the Floyd Leg.
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Labor Day sales 2022: The best deals on tech, furniture, home goods, apparel, mattresses
Labor Day is coming up to mark the unofficial end of summer. Retailers highlight the popular holiday with discounts on several products, including tech, furniture and apparel. Shoppers can find major savings at many of their go-to shops, including Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair. Here are some of the best Labor...
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them
Non-wired bras, velour tracksuits, jigsaws and wall-mounted desks have fallen out of favour with British shoppers as they put the lockdown lifestyle behind them, annual John Lewis sales figures suggest.The retailer’s annual How We Shop, Live And Look report suggests customers are “casting off the trappings of a life in lockdown” with sales of non-wired bras down by a third, sales of loungewear velour tracksuits falling by 50% and wall-mounted desks removed from sale altogether, as “we reclaimed our homes and left the office at the office”.Households also appear to have had enough of jigsaws, with sales down 68% on...
domino
Anthropologie’s Sale Section Is Marked Down to IKEA Prices This Weekend
Anthropologie doesn’t fall short when it comes to bringing high-end and vintage-passing decor to your everyday (re: earthy-toned rugs, eclectic accessorizing, and tasteful pattern play). So if you’re snooping for a sale this Labor Day weekend, the brand has an unmissable one: 50 percent off its already-on-sale items—IKEA price tag territory. The extra discount is automatically applied when you add your chosen scores to your cart. While it doesn’t include furniture (sigh), you’ll find it does have pages of bedding, lighting, rugs, and tabletop items. Think: hand-painted vases and planters, modern candelabras, rattan chandeliers, and marble floor lamps. Ahead, we pulled our favorite picks from the bunch.
Le Creuset's latest fall colorway will bring sophistication to your kitchen
It's perfect for all of your autumnal cooking.
Is The Least Expensive Bedding At IKEA Worth Buying
If you're in need of some new bedding, IKEA has some affordable options that might be worth your money. We take a look at some of them for you.
motor1.com
Ram ProMaster shorty camper has everything including the kitchen sink
One look at the Ram ProMaster (aka Fiat Ducato in Europe), especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there. Case in point: this camper conversion of a...
CARS・
Here’s Where To Buy Meghan Markle’s Favorite Floral Candle
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live stateside these days, but that doesn’t mean that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t take home inspiration from her time across the pond. Case in point: Her favorite candle, which is described as “an ode to the English rose.”
Cozy up to $350 off luxurious Saatva mattresses at this Labor Day 2022 sale
Get a resort-worthy sleep in your own bedroom by shopping Saatva's Labor Day 2022 sale and saving up to $350 on luxurious mattresses.
This espresso machine will be the fanciest appliance in your kitchen
The Miele Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine will even froth your milk.
Apartment Therapy
