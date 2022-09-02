44-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run on N King St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in March on North King Street.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alert

Anthony Garrett (44) (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

According to police, 44-year-old Anthony Garrett was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, driving without a license, and no insurance.

The charges stem from an accident that occurred on March 7 around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North King Street . When officers arrived on the scene, they found 60-year-old Cynthia Barlow in the roadway.

Barlow was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Garrett remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.