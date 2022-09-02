44-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run on N King St in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in March on North King Street.
According to police, 44-year-old Anthony Garrett was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, driving without a license, and no insurance.
The charges stem from an accident that occurred on March 7 around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North King Street . When officers arrived on the scene, they found 60-year-old Cynthia Barlow in the roadway.
Barlow was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Garrett remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.
