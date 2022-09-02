ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run on N King St in Hampton

By Courtney Ingalls
 6 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in March on North King Street.

Anthony Garrett (44) (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

According to police, 44-year-old Anthony Garrett was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, driving without a license, and no insurance.

The charges stem from an accident that occurred on March 7 around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North King Street . When officers arrived on the scene, they found 60-year-old Cynthia Barlow in the roadway.

Barlow was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Garrett remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

