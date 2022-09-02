ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
DEERFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WUPE

Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified

The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
LEE, MA
WNYT

Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
COHOES, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two seriously injured during motorcycle crash in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Pownal yesterday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on US Route 7, near Burrington Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Tonnie Sauca Sr., of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while...
POWNAL, VT
westernmassnews.com

Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a million dollars of cocaine was set to be distributed in the Bay State, but law enforcement in western Massachusetts stepped in and confiscated the drugs and arresting two men from Mexico. A lengthy investigation by multiple agencies came to an end on Monday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
ALBANY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
HOLYOKE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood

Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
ALBANY, NY
WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

