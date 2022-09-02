Read full article on original website
CashFlo Raises $8.7M to Extend Reach of Supply Chain Finance in India
Indian supply chain finance startup CashFlo has raised 700 million rupees (about $8.7 million) to reach more customers with its existing products and to develop new products for businesses. CashFlo offers solutions that help corporates and businesses with core finance process automation and cash flow management. It also helps small-...
What Yolt’s Exit Means For Europe’s Competitive Open Banking Market
At the end of August, the Dutch banking group ING announced that it would be phasing out its open banking platform Yolt, citing a “rapidly evolving and changing market” as the main factor behind the decision. Having launched Yolt as a personal financial management app in 2017, last...
Today in B2B Payments: 5 Companies Add Resources to Expand
Today in B2B payments, five companies add various sorts of resources that will help them expand. Chargezoom raises $10 million, Nectar gets $25 million in credit and Eezee raises $7.5 million to grow its team and develop products. Plus, Aquila acquires Cibar, while TriNet buys Clarus R+D to gain new capabilities.
Equipment Financer TimePayment Acquires Competitor QuickSpark
TimePayment, a Boston FinTech company that provides sales financing for specialty equipment sellers, has acquired eCommerce-focused financing firm QuickSpark Financial. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 6) news release, Tempe, Arizona-based QuickSpark helps equipment vendors and end users in more than 50 industries secure funding for their small to medium-sized businesses.
US Firms Get 14% of Sales From APAC-Based Consumers
Cross-border commerce is becoming increasingly vital to merchants’ top line momentum. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the report “The Emerging APAC Opportunity,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Citcon, where 500 business leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada weighed in on the current business they do in the region — and its attractiveness as a significant market, and revenue driver, in the future.
Panera Brings Drive-Thru into Consumers’ Vehicles with CarPlay Partnership
Fast-casual chain , which has more than 2,100 bakery-cafes in the United States and Canada, is looking to drive digital orders by extending drive-thru ordering opportunities beyond the restaurant into consumers’ own cars. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the company kicked off a partnership with Apple’s CarPlay, according to an announcement emailed to PYMNTS.
MoneyGram, CreditCare Team to Help Unbanked People in Philippines, Vietnam, Nigeria
Consumer finance company CreditCare Technology has teamed up with MoneyGram to expand further into the emerging markets of the Philippines, Vietnam and Nigeria. Based in San Francisco, CreditCare provides financial products to unbanked people, including personal loans and remittances. “The partnership with MoneyGram is a significant milestone in our mission...
Investment Firm Aquila Buys Cibar to Add Trade Finance Solutions
Investment firm Aquila, a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software, has acquired banking software solution provider Cibar to add trade finance solutions to its group of independent FinTech businesses. Cibar was founded in 1969 and offers a comprehensive back-office solution for large and middle-market trade finance banks and their clients...
B2B Payment Funding Down — But Not Out
Venture capital, private equity, seed and angel funding have been in the doldrums this summer, but there has been activity in the B2B payments space. According to Crunchbase, 10% of the top 100 most recent transactions were in the B2B FinTech space. PYMNTS has identified trends in several key sectors...
ADT Locks up $1.5B in Investments From State Farm, Google
Security company ADT has secured a total of $1.5 billion in investments from insurer State Farm and Google, the company announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). The bulk of that funding comes from a $1.2 billion equity investment from State Farm, which makes it a 15% owner of ADT, the company said in a news release.
BNPL Provider Tabby Expands to Egypt to Serve Growing eCommerce Market
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) payments and shopping app Tabby has launched in Egypt, saying its buy now, pay later (BNPL) option will serve the growing number of consumers in the country who are using eCommerce. Tabby works with many brands and offers consumers a “Split in 4” product...
Binance to Auto-Convert USDC, USDP, TUSD to Its Own Stablecoin
Binance announced its BUSD auto-conversion program, a company blog post said Monday (Sept. 5), which converts one-to-one USDC, USDP and TUSD stablecoins to Binance’s own BUSD. The world’s largest crypto trading platform also announced that it would remove USDC, the second largest stablecoin, from its spot trading pairs list....
SMBs — and Their FIs — Share Cross-Border Payments Pain
Efforts to modernize and speed up the B2B cross-border payment experience have lagged similar efforts to improve the online payment experience for consumers, resulting in processes that are often complicated and filled with friction. For small and midsize businesses (SMBs), they’re often prohibitively so. In fact, 27% of them rank...
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC
National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
CommerceHub to Buy ChannelAdvisor, Enabling Discovery of More Products
Commerce network CommerceHub is to acquire cloud-based eCommerce solution provider ChannelAdvisor for $23.10 per share — a 57% premium over the company’s Friday (Sept. 2) closing stock price. The combined company will bring together CommerceHub’s network that connects supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands, and ChannelAdvisor’s...
Invoice Financing, Real-Time Cash Flow Forecasting Bring Relief to Struggling UK SMEs
The past 18 months have been a period of “unbelievable stress” for small- to medium-sized business (SMBs) owners in the U.K., according to Ann Marie Juliano, founder and CEO at London-based business finance startup Muse. Because the U.K. FinTech connects to software systems and SMBs’ bank accounts to...
Open Banking Powers European Merchants With SlimPay, Tink Partnership
Payment service provider SlimPay and FinTech Tink are partnering to enable frictionless account-to-account payments across Europe, powered by open banking. “Our partnership with Tink means SlimPay can leverage open banking across several markets using one single partner,” SlimPay CEO Jérôme Traisnel said in a Tuesday (Sept. 6) Tink blog post. “And by launching SlimCollect, we offer merchants a secure account-to-account payments service with which to collect their recurring revenue.”
B2B Payments Complexity Challenged by Speed, Fraud and Fees
Although payments systems have been around for centuries, building a reliable, modern and scalable system is rife with challenges, Shruthi Murthy, head of engineering at Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS in an interview. No matter the location, no matter the payments modality — digital or offline — these systems have focused...
