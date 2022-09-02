Cross-border commerce is becoming increasingly vital to merchants’ top line momentum. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the report “The Emerging APAC Opportunity,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Citcon, where 500 business leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada weighed in on the current business they do in the region — and its attractiveness as a significant market, and revenue driver, in the future.

